Tour de France stage win 'pure cycling' for Romain Bardet: 'I race from the heart'

'We are just two mates on the bike riding as fast as we can and going through pain' says first Tour de France leader of DSM-Firmenich-PostNL teammate Van den Broek

Romain Bardet enjoys the first yellow jersey of his career after winning stage 1 of the 2024 Tour de France in Rimini
After scoring the fourth Tour de France stage win of his career in addition to his first-ever maillot jaune, Romain Bardet hailed the stage 1 ride achieved by himself and his teammate Frank van den Broek as "pure cycling".

The DSM-Firmenich PostNL pairing held off a charging chase group in Rimini to score a one-two at the conclusion of the hilly 206km stage. Van den Broek had raced in the day's breakaway since the opening 20km, while Bardet made his move 50km from the finish as the early move was disintegrating.

