Tour de France stage 3 paused as Cancellara caught up in mass crash
Dumoulin, Gerrans out of the race
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin), William Bonnet (FDJ), Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Katusha) and Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) have abandoned the Tour de France during stage three after a high-speed crash with approximately 65km to go.
Related Articles
Race leader Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) also crashed hard but managed to continue racing. Numerous other riders also crashed and were battered and bruised, including Michael Mathews (Orica-GreenEdge), Greg Henderson (Lotto Soudal) and Johan Van Summeren (Ag2r-La Mondiale).
Laurens ten Dam (LottoNL-Jumbo) was initially listed as having abandoned the race but is reported to be in the peloton. His team said he dislocated his shoulder but that it popped back in, enable him to ride on.
Race director Christian Prudhomme first neutralised and then stopped the race to allow the race medical staff to complete the treatment of injured riders and rejoin the peloton. The riders were stopped in the road for close to ten minutes before starting again behind a race car that neutralised the race until the summit of the Côte de Bohisseau, with 50km to go.
The crash happened on a long straight section of road. Bonnet seemed to touch wheels with a rider in front, sparking the crash. Riders went down like skittles, many falling into a ditch on the side of the road.
More to follow.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy