Trending

Tour de France stage 3 paused as Cancellara caught up in mass crash

Dumoulin, Gerrans out of the race

Image 1 of 16

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) was caught up in the crash

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) was caught up in the crash
Image 2 of 16

Christian Prudhomme halts stage 3 of the Tour de France

Christian Prudhomme halts stage 3 of the Tour de France
Image 3 of 16

A race judge stops the race

A race judge stops the race
Image 4 of 16

Johan Van Summeren (Ag2r-La Mondiale) was one of the riders who crashed

Johan Van Summeren (Ag2r-La Mondiale) was one of the riders who crashed
Image 5 of 16

Riders were forced to stop for close to 10 minutes

Riders were forced to stop for close to 10 minutes
Image 6 of 16

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) waits with his bike for the stage to restart

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) waits with his bike for the stage to restart
Image 7 of 16

The riders wait for the stage to start again

The riders wait for the stage to start again
Image 8 of 16

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) after signing on

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) after signing on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 16

(Image credit: Twitter / Radsport)
Image 10 of 16

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) in the race ambulance

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) in the race ambulance
(Image credit: Twitter / Radsport)
Image 11 of 16

The riders crashed into a ditch near a pole

The riders crashed into a ditch near a pole
(Image credit: Twitter / Radsport)
Image 12 of 16

The crash from side on via television images

The crash from side on via television images
(Image credit: Twitter / Radsport)
Image 13 of 16

An arial shot of the crash

An arial shot of the crash
(Image credit: Twitter / Radsport)
Image 14 of 16

Riders crash during stage 3 at the Tour de France

Riders crash during stage 3 at the Tour de France
Image 15 of 16

William Bonnet (FDJ) lost a lot of skin

William Bonnet (FDJ) lost a lot of skin
Image 16 of 16

Yellow jersey Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) was involved in the stage 3 crash

Yellow jersey Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) was involved in the stage 3 crash

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin), William Bonnet (FDJ), Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Katusha) and Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) have abandoned the Tour de France during stage three after a high-speed crash with approximately 65km to go.

Related Articles

Shoulder dislocation forces Dumoulin out of the Tour de France

Prudhomme defends decision to neutralise stage 3 of the Tour de France

Race leader Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) also crashed hard but managed to continue racing. Numerous other riders also crashed and were battered and bruised, including Michael Mathews (Orica-GreenEdge), Greg Henderson (Lotto Soudal) and Johan Van Summeren (Ag2r-La Mondiale). 

Laurens ten Dam (LottoNL-Jumbo) was initially listed as having abandoned the race but is reported to be in the peloton. His team said he dislocated his shoulder but that it popped back in, enable him to ride on.

Race director Christian Prudhomme first neutralised and then stopped the race to allow the race medical staff to complete the treatment of injured riders and rejoin the peloton. The riders were stopped in the road for close to ten minutes before starting again behind a race car that neutralised the race until the summit of the Côte de Bohisseau, with 50km to go.  

The crash happened on a long straight section of road. Bonnet seemed to touch wheels with a rider in front, sparking the crash. Riders went down like skittles, many falling into a ditch on the side of the road.

More to follow.