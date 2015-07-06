Tour de France stage 3 paused as Cancellara caught up in mass crash

Image 1 of 16 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) was caught up in the crash Image 2 of 16 Christian Prudhomme halts stage 3 of the Tour de France Image 3 of 16 A race judge stops the race Image 4 of 16 Johan Van Summeren (Ag2r-La Mondiale) was one of the riders who crashed Image 5 of 16 Riders were forced to stop for close to 10 minutes Image 6 of 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) waits with his bike for the stage to restart Image 7 of 16 The riders wait for the stage to start again Image 8 of 16 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) after signing on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 16 (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 10 of 16 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) in the race ambulance (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 11 of 16 The riders crashed into a ditch near a pole (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 12 of 16 The crash from side on via television images (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 13 of 16 An arial shot of the crash (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 14 of 16 Riders crash during stage 3 at the Tour de France Image 15 of 16 William Bonnet (FDJ) lost a lot of skin Image 16 of 16 Yellow jersey Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) was involved in the stage 3 crash

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin), William Bonnet (FDJ), Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Katusha) and Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) have abandoned the Tour de France during stage three after a high-speed crash with approximately 65km to go.

Race leader Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) also crashed hard but managed to continue racing. Numerous other riders also crashed and were battered and bruised, including Michael Mathews (Orica-GreenEdge), Greg Henderson (Lotto Soudal) and Johan Van Summeren (Ag2r-La Mondiale).

Laurens ten Dam (LottoNL-Jumbo) was initially listed as having abandoned the race but is reported to be in the peloton. His team said he dislocated his shoulder but that it popped back in, enable him to ride on.

Race director Christian Prudhomme first neutralised and then stopped the race to allow the race medical staff to complete the treatment of injured riders and rejoin the peloton. The riders were stopped in the road for close to ten minutes before starting again behind a race car that neutralised the race until the summit of the Côte de Bohisseau, with 50km to go.

The crash happened on a long straight section of road. Bonnet seemed to touch wheels with a rider in front, sparking the crash. Riders went down like skittles, many falling into a ditch on the side of the road.

