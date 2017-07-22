Tour de France: Stage 20 time trial start times
Chris Froome last rider to start at 5:04 pm
On the penultimate day of the Tour de France, the time difference between the top three riders has never been closer. Ahead of the 22.5km Marseille time trial, Chris Froome (Team Sky) holds a 23-second advantage of Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) with a further six seconds over Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac).
Froome is expected to increase his lead over the duo in the race against the clock and will have the advantage of being the last of the 167 starters to roll out of the Orange Velodrome at 5:04 pm. Bardet rolls out of the Olympique de Marseille home stadium two minutes earlier with Uran starting his test against the clock at 5:00 pm.
Team Sky's Luke Rowe is the first rider to start the stage at 1:50 pm with Thomas Leezer of LottoNl-Jumbo the next rider the start ramp one minute later. The riders will head at one-minute intervals until the top-15 who will be separated by two-minute intervals. Of the early starters to watch, chrono specialist Taylor Phinney (Cannondale-Drapac) should set an early benchmark when he rolls out at 1:54pm.
The next challengers are expected to be Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe) at 2:41 pm and former world champion Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) two minutes later. World champion Tony Martin starts his race at 2:56 pm and will be aiming to make up for his opening day loss on home soil in Dusseldorf. BMC's Stefan Kung at 3:17pm and Jonathan Castroviejo 30 minutes later should also be contending for the victory. Primoz Roglic is arguably the last of the non-GC riders expected to contest for the win when he rolls out at 3:59 pm.
Of the GC riders, Nairo Quintana will be searching for 12 seconds to overtake Damiano Caruso and move into 11th place. Alberto Contador will likewise be looking to take back 13 seconds on Warren Barguil to move up into eighth overall. Closer to the podium, Fabio Aru needs 20 seconds to jump back into fourth and relegate former teammate Mikel Landa into fifth place.
However, the main interest of the stage is the battle for the yellow jersey and how 22.5km along the Marseille coastline will shape the the final podium in Paris.
Tour de France stage 20 time trial start times
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Start Time
|1
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|13:50:00
|2
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13:51:00
|3
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:52:00
|4
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13:53:00
|5
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|13:54:00
|6
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|13:55:00
|7
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13:56:00
|8
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13:57:00
|9
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|13:58:00
|10
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|13:59:00
|11
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14:00:00
|12
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|14:01:00
|13
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|14:02:00
|14
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|14:03:00
|15
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|14:04:00
|16
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|14:05:00
|17
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|14:06:00
|18
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|14:07:00
|19
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|14:08:00
|20
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|14:09:00
|21
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14:10:00
|22
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|14:11:00
|23
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|14:12:00
|24
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|14:13:00
|25
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|14:14:00
|26
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|14:15:00
|27
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|14:16:00
|28
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|14:17:00
|29
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14:18:00
|30
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14:19:00
|31
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|14:20:00
|32
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|14:21:00
|33
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:22:00
|34
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14:23:00
|35
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14:24:00
|36
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|14:25:00
|37
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|14:26:00
|38
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|14:27:00
|39
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:28:00
|40
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14:29:00
|41
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|14:30:00
|42
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|14:31:00
|43
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|14:32:00
|44
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14:33:00
|45
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|14:34:00
|46
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|14:35:00
|47
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|14:36:00
|48
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|14:37:00
|49
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|14:38:00
|50
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|14:39:00
|51
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14:40:00
|52
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:41:00
|53
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14:42:00
|54
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|14:43:00
|55
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|14:44:00
|56
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|14:45:00
|57
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14:46:00
|58
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|14:47:00
|59
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|14:48:00
|60
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|14:49:00
|61
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|14:50:00
|62
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|14:51:00
|63
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|14:52:00
|64
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|14:53:00
|65
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|14:54:00
|66
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|14:55:00
|67
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|14:56:00
|68
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14:57:00
|69
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|14:58:00
|70
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:59:00
|71
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|15:00:00
|72
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|15:01:00
|73
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|15:02:00
|74
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:03:00
|75
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15:04:00
|76
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:05:00
|77
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|15:06:00
|78
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|15:07:00
|79
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|15:08:00
|80
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|15:09:00
|81
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|15:10:00
|82
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|15:11:00
|83
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|15:12:00
|84
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15:13:00
|85
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|15:14:00
|86
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:15:00
|87
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|15:16:00
|88
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15:17:00
|89
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15:18:00
|90
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|15:19:00
|91
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|15:20:00
|92
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15:21:00
|93
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|15:22:00
|94
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|15:23:00
|95
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15:24:00
|96
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|15:25:00
|97
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15:26:00
|98
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|15:27:00
|99
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|15:28:00
|100
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:29:00
|101
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|15:30:00
|102
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|15:31:00
|103
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|15:32:00
|104
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:33:00
|105
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|15:34:00
|106
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|15:35:00
|107
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|15:36:00
|108
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:37:00
|109
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|15:38:00
|110
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|15:39:00
|111
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15:40:00
|112
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15:41:00
|113
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|15:42:00
|114
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|15:43:00
|115
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|15:44:00
|116
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|15:45:00
|117
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:46:00
|118
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|15:47:00
|119
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|15:48:00
|120
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|15:49:00
|121
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:50:00
|122
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|15:51:00
|123
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15:52:00
|124
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|15:53:00
|125
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|15:54:00
|126
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|15:55:00
|127
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|15:56:00
|128
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15:57:00
|129
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|15:58:00
|130
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15:59:00
|131
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:00:00
|132
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|16:01:00
|133
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|16:02:00
|134
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16:03:00
|135
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|16:04:00
|136
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|16:05:00
|137
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|16:06:00
|138
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:07:00
|139
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|16:08:00
|140
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16:10:00
|141
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|16:12:00
|142
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:14:00
|143
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|16:16:00
|144
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|16:18:00
|145
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16:20:00
|146
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:22:00
|147
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|16:24:00
|148
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16:26:00
|149
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|16:28:00
|150
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|16:30:00
|151
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|16:32:00
|152
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|16:34:00
|153
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:36:00
|154
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:38:00
|155
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|16:40:00
|156
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|16:42:00
|157
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|16:44:00
|158
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|16:46:00
|159
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|16:48:00
|160
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|16:50:00
|161
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|16:52:00
|162
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|16:54:00
|163
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16:56:00
|164
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|16:58:00
|165
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|17:00:00
|166
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17:02:00
|167
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|17:04:00
