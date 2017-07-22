Trending

Tour de France: Stage 20 time trial start times

Chris Froome last rider to start at 5:04 pm

Image 1 of 5

Stage 20 Tour de France time trial map

Stage 20 Tour de France time trial map
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 2 of 5

Team Sky leads Chris Froome through the longest stage of the 2017 Tour de France

Team Sky leads Chris Froome through the longest stage of the 2017 Tour de France
Image 3 of 5

Romain Bardet in the wind tunnel on the Factor Slick

Romain Bardet in the wind tunnel on the Factor Slick
(Image credit: cinemargot.com/mavic2016)
Image 4 of 5

Rigoberto Urán (Cannondale-Drapac)

Rigoberto Urán (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 5

Former ski jumper Primoz Roglic sticks the landing on the podium after winning stage 17 of the Tour de France.

Former ski jumper Primoz Roglic sticks the landing on the podium after winning stage 17 of the Tour de France.

On the penultimate day of the Tour de France, the time difference between the top three riders has never been closer. Ahead of the 22.5km Marseille time trial, Chris Froome (Team Sky) holds a 23-second advantage of Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) with a further six seconds over Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac).

Related Articles

No 'vortex generator' skinsuit for Froome in final Tour de France time trial

Tour de France in Froome's hands ahead of Marseille time trial

Preview: Stade Velodrome offers grandstand finish for Tour de France time trial

Bardet vs Uran: The match for second place at the Tour de France

Froome is expected to increase his lead over the duo in the race against the clock and will have the advantage of being the last of the 167 starters to roll out of the Orange Velodrome at 5:04 pm. Bardet rolls out of the Olympique de Marseille home stadium two minutes earlier with Uran starting his test against the clock at 5:00 pm.

Team Sky's Luke Rowe is the first rider to start the stage at 1:50 pm with Thomas Leezer of LottoNl-Jumbo the next rider the start ramp one minute later. The riders will head at one-minute intervals until the top-15 who will be separated by two-minute intervals. Of the early starters to watch, chrono specialist Taylor Phinney (Cannondale-Drapac) should set an early benchmark when he rolls out at 1:54pm.

The next challengers are expected to be Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe) at 2:41 pm and former world champion Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) two minutes later. World champion Tony Martin starts his race at 2:56 pm and will be aiming to make up for his opening day loss on home soil in Dusseldorf. BMC's Stefan Kung at 3:17pm and Jonathan Castroviejo 30 minutes later should also be contending for the victory. Primoz Roglic is arguably the last of the non-GC riders expected to contest for the win when he rolls out at 3:59 pm.

Read more on this article

Of the GC riders, Nairo Quintana will be searching for 12 seconds to overtake Damiano Caruso and move into 11th place. Alberto Contador will likewise be looking to take back 13 seconds on Warren Barguil to move up into eighth overall. Closer to the podium, Fabio Aru needs 20 seconds to jump back into fourth and relegate former teammate Mikel Landa into fifth place.

However, the main interest of the stage is the battle for the yellow jersey and how 22.5km along the Marseille coastline will shape the the final podium in Paris. 

Tour de France stage 20 time trial start times

#Rider Name (Country) TeamStart Time
1Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky13:50:00
2Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo13:51:00
3Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe13:52:00
4Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo13:53:00
5Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac13:54:00
6Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida13:55:00
7Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13:56:00
8Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13:57:00
9Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ13:58:00
10Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb13:59:00
11Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14:00:00
12Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data14:01:00
13Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin14:02:00
14Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors14:03:00
15Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data14:04:00
16Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ14:05:00
17Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin14:06:00
18Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott14:07:00
19André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal14:08:00
20Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb14:09:00
21Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert14:10:00
22Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo14:11:00
23Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida14:12:00
24Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky14:13:00
25Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin14:14:00
26Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors14:15:00
27Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie14:16:00
28Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb14:17:00
29Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert14:18:00
30Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14:19:00
31Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data14:20:00
32Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo14:21:00
33Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal14:22:00
34Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert14:23:00
35Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14:24:00
36Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie14:25:00
37Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb14:26:00
38Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin14:27:00
39Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe14:28:00
40Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14:29:00
41Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates14:30:00
42Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie14:31:00
43Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept14:32:00
44Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert14:33:00
45Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal14:34:00
46Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida14:35:00
47Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team14:36:00
48John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo14:37:00
49Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida14:38:00
50Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data14:39:00
51Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14:40:00
52Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe14:41:00
53Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14:42:00
54Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky14:43:00
55Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac14:44:00
56Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal14:45:00
57Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert14:46:00
58Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team14:47:00
59Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida14:48:00
60Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates14:49:00
61Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors14:50:00
62Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data14:51:00
63Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept14:52:00
64Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie14:53:00
65Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team14:54:00
66Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors14:55:00
67Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin14:56:00
68Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert14:57:00
69Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott14:58:00
70Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe14:59:00
71Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates15:00:00
72Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin15:01:00
73Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team15:02:00
74Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team15:03:00
75Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team15:04:00
76Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team15:05:00
77Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac15:06:00
78Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott15:07:00
79Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb15:08:00
80Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie15:09:00
81Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept15:10:00
82Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team15:11:00
83Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac15:12:00
84Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team15:13:00
85Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie15:14:00
86Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe15:15:00
87Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates15:16:00
88Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team15:17:00
89Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15:18:00
90Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac15:19:00
91Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data15:20:00
92Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15:21:00
93Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin15:22:00
94Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin15:23:00
95Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team15:24:00
96Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida15:25:00
97Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team15:26:00
98Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo15:27:00
99Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb15:28:00
100Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15:29:00
101Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept15:30:00
102Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie15:31:00
103Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb15:32:00
104Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale15:33:00
105Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team15:34:00
106Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott15:35:00
107Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb15:36:00
108Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team15:37:00
109Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott15:38:00
110Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky15:39:00
111Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team15:40:00
112Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15:41:00
113Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept15:42:00
114Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac15:43:00
115Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo15:44:00
116Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors15:45:00
117Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal15:46:00
118Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott15:47:00
119Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates15:48:00
120Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac15:49:00
121Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15:50:00
122Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida15:51:00
123Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team15:52:00
124Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo15:53:00
125Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept15:54:00
126Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac15:55:00
127Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates15:56:00
128Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert15:57:00
129Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates15:58:00
130Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15:59:00
131Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale16:00:00
132Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie16:01:00
133Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ16:02:00
134Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert16:03:00
135Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team16:04:00
136Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team16:05:00
137Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin16:06:00
138Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale16:07:00
139Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky16:08:00
140Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16:10:00
141Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept16:12:00
142Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16:14:00
143Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie16:16:00
144Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott16:18:00
145Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert16:20:00
146Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale16:22:00
147Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal16:24:00
148Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal16:26:00
149Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data16:28:00
150Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team16:30:00
151Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo16:32:00
152Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept16:34:00
153Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe16:36:00
154Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16:38:00
155Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky16:40:00
156Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team16:42:00
157Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team16:44:00
158Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo16:46:00
159Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb16:48:00
160Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates16:50:00
161Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott16:52:00
162Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors16:54:00
163Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team16:56:00
164Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky16:58:00
165Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac17:00:00
166Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17:02:00
167Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky17:04:00

 