Tour de France stage 16 time trial start times
22.4km time trial from Passy to Combloux the next set piece in historic duel between Pogacar and Vingegaard
The 2023 Tour de France begins its next phase on Tuesday's stage 16 22.4 kilometre time trial from Passy to Combloux, with Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) chasing Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) at the tail end of the start list.
The two have been locking horns for two weeks and have shown little if any effects of the accumulated fatigue of their intensely close-fought competition.
Separated by just 10 seconds in the GC standings, each rider will be looking for any millisecond of time difference. If the Tour de France continues as it has - should the two be tied on time in Paris - their time trial time would be taken down to the 100ths of a second to decide the winner.
It will be a tense day to begin an intense final week, and a long build-up as the stage begins at 1:05 p.m. CEDT bookended by Danish riders. Michael Mørkøv (Soudal-Quickstep) is the first man down the ramp as the lanterne rouge.
Look for Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) to be one of the quickest of the early starters, taking off at 1:33 p.m. The Dane won the hilly time trial of the Critérium du Dauphiné in June and will be looking to set a benchmark for Pogačar.
Another rider to watch is Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost). He's tied on points for the mountains classification with Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) and will look to set the fastest time up the Côte de Domancy to get the points for the category 2 ascent between kilometre 16.1 and 18.9.
The riders atop the current overall Tour de France standings come much later in the afternoon, with 10th-placed Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) heading down the start ramp at 4:42 p.m.
Pogačar begins his push to nab the maillot jaune at 4:48 p.m. two minutes before Vingegaard.
Organisers are estimating the winning time to be in the 36-minute range, so be sure to be tuned into Cyclingnews for all of the updates before the winner is decided.
|1
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Soudal-Quickstep
|13:05:00
|2
|Cees Bol (Ned) Astana Qazaqstan
|13:06:00
|3
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan
|13:07:00
|4
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|13:08:00
|5
|Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
|13:09:00
|6
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|13:10:00
|7
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Team DSM-Firmenich
|13:11:00
|8
|Sam Welsford (Aus) Team DSM-Firmenich
|13:12:00
|9
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM-Firmenich
|13:13:00
|10
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:14:00
|11
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis
|13:15:00
|12
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jayco-AlUla
|13:16:00
|13
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
|13:17:00
|14
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling
|13:18:00
|15
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich
|13:19:30
|16
|Jasper de Buyst (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|13:21:00
|17
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan
|13:22:30
|18
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Jayco-AlUla
|13:24:00
|19
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic
|13:25:30
|20
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep
|13:27:00
|21
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) Arkéa-Samsic
|13:28:30
|22
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|13:30:00
|23
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling
|13:31:30
|24
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|13:33:00
|25
|Peter Sagan (Svk) TotalEnergies
|13:34:30
|26
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep
|13:36:00
|27
|Olivier le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13:37:30
|28
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkéa-Samsic
|13:39:00
|29
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Jayco-AlUla
|13:40:30
|30
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|13:42:00
|31
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|13:43:30
|32
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|13:45:00
|33
|Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
|13:46:30
|34
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|13:48:00
|35
|Juul Christopher Jensen (Den) Jayco-AlUla
|13:49:30
|36
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|13:51:00
|37
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Jayco-AlUla
|13:52:30
|38
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:54:00
|39
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling
|13:55:30
|40
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|13:57:00
|41
|Andrey Amador (Crc) EF Education-EasyPost
|13:58:30
|42
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|14:00:00
|43
|Dion Smith (NZl) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
|14:01:30
|44
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14:03:00
|45
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Lidl-Trek
|14:04:30
|46
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep
|14:06:00
|47
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Soudal-Quickstep
|14:07:30
|48
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|14:09:00
|49
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|14:10:30
|50
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14:12:00
|51
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14:13:30
|52
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech
|14:15:00
|53
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën
|14:16:30
|54
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|14:18:00
|55
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|14:19:30
|56
|Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling
|14:21:00
|57
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
|14:22:30
|58
|Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
|14:24:00
|59
|Corbin Strong (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech
|14:25:30
|60
|Daniel Oss (Ita) TotalEnergies
|14:27:00
|61
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling
|14:28:30
|62
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Education-EasyPost
|14:30:00
|63
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Soudal-Quickstep
|14:31:30
|64
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
|14:33:00
|65
|Nathan van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|14:34:30
|66
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies
|14:36:00
|67
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|14:37:30
|68
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|14:39:00
|69
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic
|14:40:30
|70
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën
|14:42:00
|71
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:43:30
|72
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling
|14:45:00
|73
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën
|14:46:30
|74
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Lotto Dstny
|14:48:00
|75
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën
|14:49:30
|76
|Rui Costa (Por) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
|14:51:00
|77
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lidl-Trek
|14:52:30
|78
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Jayco-AlUla
|14:54:00
|79
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:55:30
|80
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|14:57:00
|81
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
|14:58:30
|82
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|15:00:00
|83
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|15:01:30
|84
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|15:03:00
|85
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|15:04:30
|86
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM-Firmenich
|15:06:00
|87
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|15:07:30
|88
|Matthew Dinham (Aus) Team DSM-Firmenich
|15:09:00
|89
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Lidl-Trek
|15:10:30
|90
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15:12:00
|91
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic
|15:13:30
|92
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:15:00
|93
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:16:30
|94
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
|15:18:00
|95
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic
|15:19:30
|96
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|15:21:00
|97
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|15:22:30
|98
|Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|15:24:00
|99
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech
|15:25:30
|100
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|15:27:00
|101
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic
|15:28:30
|102
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|15:30:00
|103
|Maxim van Gils (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|15:31:30
|104
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|15:33:00
|105
|Gregaard Jonas Wilsly (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling
|15:34:30
|106
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|15:36:00
|107
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën
|15:37:30
|108
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:39:00
|109
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:40:30
|110
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|15:42:00
|111
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|15:43:30
|112
|Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|15:45:00
|113
|Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis
|15:46:30
|114
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel-Premier Tech
|15:48:00
|115
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|15:49:30
|116
|Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling
|15:51:00
|117
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan
|15:52:30
|118
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|15:54:00
|119
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM-Firmenich
|15:55:30
|120
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|15:57:00
|121
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|15:58:30
|122
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Soudal-Quickstep
|16:00:00
|123
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Israel-Premier Tech
|16:01:30
|124
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|16:03:00
|125
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|16:04:30
|126
|Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:06:00
|127
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|16:07:30
|128
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|16:09:00
|129
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:10:30
|130
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Qazaqstan
|16:12:00
|131
|Skjelmose Mattias Jensen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|16:13:30
|132
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|16:15:00
|133
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic
|16:16:30
|134
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) UAE Team Emirates
|16:18:00
|135
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|16:19:30
|136
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën
|16:21:00
|137
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16:22:30
|138
|Clément Berthet (Fra) AG2R Citroën
|16:24:00
|139
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|16:25:30
|140
|Chris Harper (Aus) Jayco-AlUla
|16:27:00
|141
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|16:28:30
|142
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:30:00
|143
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:32:00
|144
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|16:34:00
|145
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16:36:00
|146
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:38:00
|147
|Felix Gall (Aut) AG2R Citroën
|16:40:00
|148
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|16:42:00
|149
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16:44:00
|150
|Simon Yates (GBr) Jayco-AlUla
|16:46:00
|151
|Pello Bilbao Lopez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|16:48:00
|152
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|16:50:00
|153
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:52:00
|154
|Adam Yates (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|16:54:00
|155
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:56:00
|156
|Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|16:58:00
|157
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|17:00:00
