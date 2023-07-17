Tour de France stage 16 time trial start times

By Laura Weislo
published

22.4km time trial from Passy to Combloux the next set piece in historic duel between Pogacar and Vingegaard

Jonas Vingegaard in action during the O Gran Camino
Jonas Vingegaard in action during the O Gran Camino (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The 2023 Tour de France begins its next phase on Tuesday's stage 16 22.4 kilometre time trial from Passy to Combloux, with Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) chasing Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) at the tail end of the start list.

The two have been locking horns for two weeks and have shown little if any effects of the accumulated fatigue of their intensely close-fought competition.

Separated by just 10 seconds in the GC standings, each rider will be looking for any millisecond of time difference. If the Tour de France continues as it has - should the two be tied on time in Paris - their time trial time would be taken down to the 100ths of a second to decide the winner.

It will be a tense day to begin an intense final week, and a long build-up as the stage begins at 1:05 p.m. CEDT bookended by Danish riders. Michael Mørkøv (Soudal-Quickstep) is the first man down the ramp as the lanterne rouge.

Look for Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) to be one of the quickest of the early starters, taking off at 1:33 p.m. The Dane won the hilly time trial of the Critérium du Dauphiné in June and will be looking to set a benchmark for Pogačar.

Another rider to watch is Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost). He's tied on points for the mountains classification with Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) and will look to set the fastest time up the Côte de Domancy to get the points for the category 2 ascent between kilometre 16.1 and 18.9.

The riders atop the current overall Tour de France standings come much later in the afternoon, with 10th-placed Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) heading down the start ramp at 4:42 p.m.

Pogačar begins his push to nab the maillot jaune at 4:48 p.m. two minutes before Vingegaard. 

Organisers are estimating the winning time to be in the 36-minute range, so be sure to be tuned into Cyclingnews for all of the updates before the winner is decided.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Tour de France stage 16 time trial start times
1Michael Mørkøv (Den) Soudal-Quickstep13:05:00
2Cees Bol (Ned) Astana Qazaqstan13:06:00
3Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan13:07:00
4Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Dstny13:08:00
5Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis13:09:00
6Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious13:10:00
7Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Team DSM-Firmenich13:11:00
8Sam Welsford (Aus) Team DSM-Firmenich13:12:00
9John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM-Firmenich13:13:00
10Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe13:14:00
11Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis13:15:00
12Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jayco-AlUla13:16:00
13Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty13:17:00
14Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling13:18:00
15Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich13:19:30
16Jasper de Buyst (Bel) Lotto Dstny13:21:00
17Gianni Moscon (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan13:22:30
18Elmar Reinders (Ned) Jayco-AlUla13:24:00
19Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic13:25:30
20Dries Devenyns (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep13:27:00
21Luca Mozzato (Ita) Arkéa-Samsic13:28:30
22Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Dstny13:30:00
23Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling13:31:30
24Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates13:33:00
25Peter Sagan (Svk) TotalEnergies13:34:30
26Tim Declercq (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep13:36:00
27Olivier le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ13:37:30
28Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkéa-Samsic13:39:00
29Luke Durbridge (Aus) Jayco-AlUla13:40:30
30Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck13:42:00
31Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious13:43:30
32Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Premier Tech13:45:00
33Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty13:46:30
34Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Alpecin-Deceuninck13:48:00
35Juul Christopher Jensen (Den) Jayco-AlUla13:49:30
36Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Deceuninck13:51:00
37Luka Mezgec (Slo) Jayco-AlUla13:52:30
38Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe13:54:00
39Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling13:55:30
40Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates13:57:00
41Andrey Amador (Crc) EF Education-EasyPost13:58:30
42Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek14:00:00
43Dion Smith (NZl) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty14:01:30
44Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck14:03:00
45Alex Kirsch (Lux) Lidl-Trek14:04:30
46Yves Lampaert (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep14:06:00
47Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Soudal-Quickstep14:07:30
48Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates14:09:00
49Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious14:10:30
50Quinten Hermans (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck14:12:00
51Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck14:13:30
52Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech14:15:00
53Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën14:16:30
54Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis14:18:00
55Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies14:19:30
56Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling14:21:00
57Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty14:22:30
58Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies14:24:00
59Corbin Strong (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech14:25:30
60Daniel Oss (Ita) TotalEnergies14:27:00
61Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling14:28:30
62Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Education-EasyPost14:30:00
63Kasper Asgreen (Den) Soudal-Quickstep14:31:30
64Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma14:33:00
65Nathan van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma14:34:30
66Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies14:36:00
67Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost14:37:30
68Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis14:39:00
69Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic14:40:30
70Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën14:42:00
71Marco Haller (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe14:43:30
72Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling14:45:00
73Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën14:46:30
74Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Lotto Dstny14:48:00
75Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën14:49:30
76Rui Costa (Por) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty14:51:00
77Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lidl-Trek14:52:30
78Lawson Craddock (USA) Jayco-AlUla14:54:00
79Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe14:55:30
80Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-EasyPost14:57:00
81Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty14:58:30
82Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies15:00:00
83Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ15:01:30
84Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis15:03:00
85Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Lidl-Trek15:04:30
86Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM-Firmenich15:06:00
87Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious15:07:30
88Matthew Dinham (Aus) Team DSM-Firmenich15:09:00
89Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Lidl-Trek15:10:30
90Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ15:12:00
91Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic15:13:30
92Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe15:15:00
93Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers15:16:30
94Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty15:18:00
95Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic15:19:30
96Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck15:21:00
97Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost15:22:30
98Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates15:24:00
99Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech15:25:30
100Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis15:27:00
101Clément Champoussin (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic15:28:30
102Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Dstny15:30:00
103Maxim van Gils (Bel) Lotto Dstny15:31:30
104Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ15:33:00
105Gregaard Jonas Wilsly (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling15:34:30
106Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team15:36:00
107Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën15:37:30
108Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers15:39:00
109Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Movistar Team15:40:30
110Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team15:42:00
111Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team15:43:30
112Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech15:45:00
113Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis15:46:30
114Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel-Premier Tech15:48:00
115Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Jumbo-Visma15:49:30
116Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling15:51:00
117Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan15:52:30
118Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ15:54:00
119Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM-Firmenich15:55:30
120Michael Woods (Can) Israel-Premier Tech15:57:00
121Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious15:58:30
122Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Soudal-Quickstep16:00:00
123Dylan Teuns (Bel) Israel-Premier Tech16:01:30
124Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek16:03:00
125Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team16:04:30
126Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers16:06:00
127Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious16:07:30
128Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Jumbo-Visma16:09:00
129Bob Jungels (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe16:10:30
130Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Qazaqstan16:12:00
131Skjelmose Mattias Jensen (Den) Lidl-Trek16:13:30
132Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies16:15:00
133Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic16:16:30
134Felix Grossschartner (Aut) UAE Team Emirates16:18:00
135Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma16:19:30
136Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën16:21:00
137Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ16:22:30
138Clément Berthet (Fra) AG2R Citroën16:24:00
139Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma16:25:30
140Chris Harper (Aus) Jayco-AlUla16:27:00
141Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates16:28:30
142Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers16:30:00
143Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe16:32:00
144Mikel Landa (Spa) Bahrain Victorious16:34:00
145Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ16:36:00
146Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers16:38:00
147Felix Gall (Aut) AG2R Citroën16:40:00
148Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis16:42:00
149David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ16:44:00
150Simon Yates (GBr) Jayco-AlUla16:46:00
151Pello Bilbao Lopez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious16:48:00
152Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma16:50:00
153Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe16:52:00
154Adam Yates (GBr) UAE Team Emirates16:54:00
155Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers16:56:00
156Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates16:58:00
157Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma17:00:00

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.