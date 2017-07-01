Tour de France: Stage 1 finish line quotes

Geraint Thomas celebrates his Tour de France opening time trial win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) - stage winner and race leader

"It's an amazing feeling. I didn't believe it was going to happen, I thought, 'Martin's going to beat me, or somebody's going to beat me.' I've had my fair share of bad luck this year. Also, back home the last month hasn't been great, all this year actually. It's amazing to get this win, and big thanks to everyone who's supported me. Big shout out to my wife, and my mum as well. We've both had a bit of a rough time recently. It's a great day.

"[The roads] weren't too slippery if you don't go too fast. The first corner I took quite fast, and Nico was on the radio saying 'no, just steady'. There were a few times I thought I could have gone a bit faster, but all that doesn't matter anymore. I got the power out when it mattered, and I felt good. I think I paced it really well. I've done some good TT's this year, so it's nice ... I really can't believe it."

Taylor Phinney (Cannondale-Drapac) - 12th at 17 seconds



"I felt really good. I didn't realize I was so close to the top guys at the middle checkpoint – I wasn't listening to the radio because I like to be by myself when I do these kinds of efforts.

"I felt like I could control it well, and kept the speed up. I really was able to throttle it on the way back. Not quite at the level obviously of Geraint Thomas but I'm quietly happy."

Chris Froome (Team Sky) - sixth at 12 seconds





"The time trial is something I worked on a lot in the last three weeks since the Dauphiné. Fortunately I did a good time today."

A representative from the Movistar team after Alejandro Valverde's crash

"He's going the hospital right now. The most difficult thing is [the kneecap seems] to be broken, and then because of the crash against the wall, there is a deep cut in the leg.

"There was a lot of blood, and they have to clean out the area before doing the x-ray to see if both bones are broken or not. It seems that the knee has a terrible injury."

Fabio Aru (Astana) - 66th at 52 seconds





Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) - 63rd at 51 seconds

"I didn't take many risks but I had good sensations especially considering it's an event I don't particularly like.

"I just wanted to do a clean time trial, without crashes, and that's how it went."

Stefan Küng (BMC) - 2nd at 5 seconds

"I would have loved to be in yellow but congratulations to Geraint Thomas. It was a really amazing time. I was down one second on Tony Martin at the intermediate check point and I really tried to pull off a good finish. I put into some time on Tony but Geraint Thomas must have been flying at the end. I did everything I could and second place it is.

"In a time trial you always have to take risks but there is always a line and you don't want to cross it and lie on the floor. It happened to me already so I really tried to stay upright but also go as fast as possible. I think I managed it ok, maybe not the best, but in the end I tried to make a difference on the long straight."

Richie Porte (BMC) - 49th at 47 seconds

"Keep it rubber side down was probably more the goal. I followed Nicolas Roche in the car just before my start and he binned it, so I was petrified to be honest. It was such a slippery course.

"I would have liked to have done a quicker time but the main thing is to have kept all of my skin. I was a little bit nervous, especially after watching your teammate crash. At the end of the day, I took no risks out there and I think that was the way to ride it out there today."

Race highlights

(FLASH) Abandon d'@AlejanValverde, @TonyMartin85 battu à domicile et @GeraintThomas86 en jaune ! L'étape 1 en 30sec. #TDF2017 pic.twitter.com/dMLsMTmrVD