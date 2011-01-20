Tour de France selects 22 teams

The 2011 Tour de France map (Image credit: ASO)

The Amaury Sport Organization (ASO) announced the selection of the 22 teams for the 2011 Tour de France. The first 18 teams are ProTeams chosen in compliance with the International Cycling Union (UCI) rules. The remaining four teams, all French, are wild cards picked at the discretion of the organizers. The Tour de France will start in the Vendée on Saturday, July 2.

At the same time, ASO announced the 22 teams which have been selected to race Paris-Nice, the race that traditionally kicks off the primary season of European stage races. It will be run on March 6-13.

Twenty-one of the 22 teams are the same for the Tour de France and Paris-Nice. The only difference is that Saur - Sojasun gets the nod for the Tour de France while Bretagne-Schuller will contest Paris-Nice.

The Geox-TMC team is notably absent from the start list for both races. It includes 2008 Tour de France winner Carlos Sastre and podium contender Denis Menchov.

The Tour de France team selection news comes earlier this year. In 2010, ASO did not announce the 22 teams for the Tour until March 30.

2011 Tour de France teams

Omega Pharma-Lotto (Bel)

Quickstep Cycling Team (Bel)

Saxo Bank Sungard (Den)

Euskaltel-Euskadi (Spa)

Movistar Team (Spa)

Ag2R La Mondiale (Fra)

Sky Procycling (GBr)

Lampre - ISD (Ita)

Liquigas-Cannondale (Ita)

Pro Team Astana (Kaz)

Team Leopard - Trek (Lux)

Rabobank Cycling Team (NEd)

Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team (Ned)

Katusha Team (Rus)

BMC Racing Team (USA)

HTC-Highroad (USA)

Team Garmin-Cervelo (USA)

Team Radioshack (USA)

Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne (Fra)*

Saur - Sojasun (Fra)*

FDJ (Fra)*

Team Europcar (Fra)*

* indicates wild card selection.

2011 Paris-Nice Teams

Omega Pharma-Lotto (Bel)

Quickstep Cycling Team (Bel)

Saxo Bank Sungard (Den)

Euskaltel-Euskadi (Spa)

Movistar Team (Spa)

Ag2R La Mondiale (Fra)

Sky Procycling (GBr)

Lampre - ISD (Ita)

Liquigas-Cannondale (Ita)

Pro Team Astana (Kaz)

Team Leopard - Trek (Lux)

Rabobank Cycling Team (NEd)

Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team (Ned)

Katusha Team (Rus)

BMC Racing Team (USA)

HTC-Highroad (USA)

Team Garmin-Cervelo (USA)

Team Radioshack (USA)

Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne (Fra)*

Bretagne-Schuller (Fra)*

FDJ (Fra)*

Team Europcar (Fra)*

* indicates wild card selection.