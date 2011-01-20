20 teams chosen for Tirreno-Adriatico

Image 1 of 3 Acqua & Sapone controls the peloton. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 The Tirreno - Adriatico peloton in action on stage seven. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 The peloton rode through some amazing scenery on the final stage. (Image credit: Sirotti)

RCS Sport, organizer of the Tirreno - Adriatico, announced the 20 teams selected to compete in the 46th edition of the Italian stage race. The news came on Thursday, the same day that Amaury Sport Organization (ASO) gave notice of the teams selected for the 2011 Tour de France and Paris-Nice.

160 racers will compete at the 2011 Tirreno - Adriatico. The Corsa dei Due Mari will start on March 9 in Tuscany and will end on March 15 in San Benedetto del Tronto in Marche region.

The 2010 Tirreno - Adriatico was won by Stefano Garzelli. His Acqua & Sapone team and the Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli team are the only Professional Continental teams to make the selection. All 18 ProTeams were selected.

The announcement is more bad news for the Geox-TMC Team, which includes Carlos Sastre and Denis Menchov, who were not on the list of invited teams. The team was also excluded from the start lists of this year's Tour de France and Paris-Nice.

2011 Teams for the Tirreno-Adriatico

Acqua & Sapone (Ita)

Ag2R La Mondiale (Fra)

BMC Racing Team (USA)

Euskaltel-Euskadi (Spa)

Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli (GBr)

HTC-Highroad (USA)

Katusha Team (Rus)

Lampre-ISD (Ita)

Leopard Trek (Lux)

Liquigas-Cannondale (Ita)

Movistar Team (Spa)

Omega Pharma-Lotto (Bel)

Pro Team Astana (Kaz)

Quick Step Cycling Team (Bel)

Rabobank Cycling Team (Ned)

Saxo Bank Sungard (Den)

Sky Procycling (Gbr)

Team Garmin-Cervelo (USA)

Team Radioshack (USA)

Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team (Ned)