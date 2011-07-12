Tour de France rest day gallery

Image 1 of 15 Voeckler reads on. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 15 Johnny Hoogerland (R) wears the polka dot jersey while giving an autograph on the first rest day of the Tour de France. The Dutchman is hoping to recover over the next 24 hours after being hit by a car on stage nine. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 15 Orthopedic therapist of Vacansoleil DCM checks the cold compression system on Johnny Hoogerland (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 15 Luxembourg's Andy Schleck looks like he's meditating as he checks his pair of shoes prior to a training session in Anglards de Saint-Flour. (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 15 Switzerland's four-time world champion Fabian Cancellara gets ready for the training session at the hotel. (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 15 Deep in concentration, Andy Schleck considers the days ahead. (Image credit: AFP) Image 7 of 15 Luxembourg's Andy Schleck signs an autograph for a fan on a yellow jersey. (Image credit: AFP) Image 8 of 15 A person takes a picture of Switzerland's four-time world champion Fabian Cancellara (3rdR) and fans at his hotel (Image credit: AFP) Image 9 of 15 Luxembourg's Andy Schleck (L), flanked by his father, Johnny Schleck, poses at the Garabit viaduct in Anglards. (Image credit: AFP) Image 10 of 15 Some more posing from the ever-popular Andy Schleck. (Image credit: AFP) Image 11 of 15 It's that way to Paris; Alberto contador listens on to one of the team directors before a training ride in Murat. (Image credit: AFP) Image 12 of 15 The Schleck brothers attend a press conference on the rest day in Saint-Flour. (Image credit: AFP) Image 13 of 15 Alberto Contador has time to sign a few autographs before he heads out for the day's ride. The Spaniard is currently 16th in the overall standings. (Image credit: AFP) Image 14 of 15 Photographers take pictures of Yellow jersey of overall leader, France's Thomas Voeckler, posing at his hotel hosting the French Europcar cycling team in Vitrac. (Image credit: AFP) Image 15 of 15 Dutch rider Johnny Hoogerland wears the polka dot jersey while cycling with his father Cees near Aurillac, on the first rest day of the Tour de France cycling race, in Aurillac, southern France. (Image credit: AFP)

The first rest day of the Tour de France comes not a day too soon for the peloton, which endured a very nervous and dangerous opening week. Cyclingnews has put together a gallery of the press conferences, training rides, photoshoots and rehabilitation sessions that make up a Tour rest day.

The King of the Mountains leader

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) used the day for some much-needed recovery after Sunday's horrific crash. Hoogerland had cold-compression treatment on his wounds to speed the healing of his 33 stitches, and yet still had the time to go for a light ride and sign some autographs.

A busy day if you're a physio

Matt Rabin, team physio for Garmin-Cervelo described his day ahead as steady, but busy.

"[Like most rest days] We go to work to reset their bodies biomechanically to be functioning as optimally as possible when they climb on for stage ten tomorrow," he explained.

"The mantra is trying to find the one or two things which allow everything else to fall into place from a functional perspective, and switch on/engage inhibited muscles, or return normal range of motion or muscle length or whatever it may be."

Leopard-Trek

Leopard-Trek are sitting pretty after the first week, with both of their GC contenders, Fränk and Andy Schleck sitting high in the overall standings. The Luxembourg-based team had an outdoor press conference and a quiet ride around Anglards de Saint Flour.

"It’s sad to see to what degree luck has influenced the course of the race," Andy Schleck commented at the team press conference. "You can avoid crashes to a certain extent, by staying at the front of the bunch and being very aware of possible dangers - but at the same time it’s really out of your hands. We feel very fortunate that none of our team members were involved in a big crash."

The team also used some of their spare time to convince Jens Voigt to join twitter (@thejensie). It's about time.

SaxoBank-Sungard

Alberto Contador's (SaxoBank-Sungard) day was uneventful after no less than four crashes in the first nine stages. After the morning's 60 kilometre spin, teammate Richie Porte played down speculation that the Spaniard had been injured in any signicant way by yesterday's crash on the road to Saint-Flour.

"I think he's okay - he was moving around well on the bike this morning," the Australian said to Foxsports News.

A nice change from last year for Evans

Former world champion Cadel Evans (BMC) meanwhile commented that it was nicer to not have the yellow jersey [as opposed to last year] on the rest day, because it meant he could actually rest and rehabilitate.

"It's nice not being asked for interviews all day. It's a lot more relaxed, and I'm sure it'll help later in the Tour de France," the often media-shy Australian said at the much more low-key BMC press conference.

Voeckler's day in the sun

Finally, current Maillot Jaune Thomas Voeckler enjoyed the attention of the L'Equipe photographers in the Europcar camp. The Frenchman was photographed reading an issue with himself on the front cover.

Rest day highlights from the twittersphere:

Mark Cavendish, @MarkCavendish - "Had a dream (nightmare) last night that an intermediate sprint got changed and I didn't know about it. This #TdF malark absorbs your life!" - We all have that dream, Mark.

Cadel Evans, @CadelOfficial - "@johnlelangue Err....if we were not sponsored by La Coquillade winery....I'm sure we would have less 'typos' in the staffs tweets!" - Evans joked with his team boss.

Robert Gesink, @RGUpdate - "Enjoying a well deserved rest after a week of more than 1400km of riding. After an hours cycling this morning - finally getting some rest!"

Jens Voigt, @thejensie - "And just to let you know, I actually did really enjoy my restday, one day without pain and stress, and I am ready for the next stage!!!" - Jens' first proper tweet.

Ivan Basso, @ivanbasso - "Rest day ... useful to catch my breath after nine stages.. preparing for an intense battle in the mountains!"