Tour de France: Rain and twisting descents spark numerous crashes during stage 1

Rain, twisting descents and race tension sparked a number of crashes during the first stage of the Tour de France around Nice.

Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) was caught up in one of the first to crash after 50km. He then crashed again after a lone chase on the descent, as Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) also chased back on after a slow bike change.

Sivakov had blood pouring from both of his arms and struggled to steer his bike. He was four minutes behind the peloton as the rider passed thorough the finish in Nice, with Ineos Grenadiers leaving him to ride on alone.

The rain poured on the rider on the first descent of the Côte de Rimiez and sparked further spills. Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) was also off the back at one point as the peloton split on the descent.

Other crashes in the city streets of Nice saw Ilnur Zakarin (CCC Team), Kevin Ledanois (Akea-Samsic), Domeinco Pozzovivo (NTT Pro Cycling), Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), Giacomo Nizzolo (NTT Pro Cycling), Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain McLaren) and others crashing, while Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) was also distanced until the peloton eased in a sign of solidarity.

Luke Rowe of Ineos Grenadiers and George Bennett of Jumbo-Visma team tried to convince the peloton to ride carefully in the rain but others were keen to race on.

Veteran Tony Martin (JUmbo-Visma) convinced the peloton to ride carefully by waving his arms.