Tour de France podcast – Thomas, Alaphilippe, Adam Yates and Brailsford

Steven Kruijswijk battles with Alaphilippe and Bernal on stage 14 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The latest episode of the Cyclingews podcast is out and brings you all the latest from the Tour de France press conferences in Nimes on the second rest day.

We have the complete lowdown from a number of team press conferences including QuickStep, Team Ineos, Groupama FDJ, Movistar, and some Mitchelton Scott thrown in for good measure.

We hear from the race leader himself, Julian Alaphilippe, Dave Brailsford, Geraint Thomas and Adam Yates as the race takes a break before heading into the final week and the deciding stages of this year’s race.

Thomas talks about leadership and Team Ineos, Egan Bernal and the French threat from Thibaut Pinot and Alaphilippe. We also hear from the maillot jaune and debate whether Patrick Lefevere should build a GC team around the rider in the next few years.

Dave Brailsford talks Tour tactics and Adam Yates opens up about his Tour disappointment and how he’s going to bounce back in the future.

