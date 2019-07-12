Tour de France podcast: Is Geraint Thomas now the favourite and what next for Dumoulin?

Geraint Thomas ganed nine seconds on Egan Bernal at the finish of stage 6 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

In the latest episode of the Cyclingnews Tour de France podcast – brought to you by Sportful, Pinarello and Floyd's of Leadville – we ask whether Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) has established himself as the favourite after his impressive performance on stage 6 of the Tour de France. The defending champion came into the Tour with questions over his form, but he was the best of the yellow jersey contenders – albeit by a few seconds – on the first summit finish of this year’s race.

We hear from the Welshman on that performance and his Team Ineos boss Dave Brailsford.

With further revelations over Tom Dumoulin’s likely split with Team Sunweb, we ask what's next for the WorldTour team? We listen to Michael Matthews on his struggles with leadership, and debate if Dumoulin’s rumoured move to Jumbo-Visma is the right decision.

There’s also time to hear from former yellow jersey Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) as we summarise the action from stages 6 and 7.

