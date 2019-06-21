Podcast: Has Bernal done enough to lead at the Tour de France?

Egan Bernal attacks on the final climb during stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

In the last episode of the Cyclingnews podcast – brought to you by Sportful, Pinarello and Floyd’s of Leadville – we look at latest action from the Tour de Suisse, where Egan Bernal put in a dominant performance to win stage 7 and extend his overall lead. We debate the Tour de France leadership dilemma facing Team Ineos, and hear from Dirk Demol on Katusha’s rebuilding.

After Jumbo-Visma confirmed that they were interested in bringing in Marcel Kittel, we discuss the merits of the move, as well as the news that Tom Dumoulin will miss this year’s Tour de France due to injury.

Finally, we hear from Charly Wegelius on how he fell in love with cycling at a young age, and his first memories from the Tour de France.

The Cyclingnews podcast is brought to you in association with Sportful, Pinarello and Floyds of Leadville.

