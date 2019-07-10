Tour de France podcast: Viviani victorious as Thomas eyes first mountain summit
Hear from Thomas, Viviani, Alaphilippe, Sagan, Dan Martin, and Portal
After four days of racing at the 2019 Tour de France, it’s two apiece for Jumbo-Visma and Deceuninck-QuickStep after Elia Viviani won stage 4 into Nancy. It was the Italian’s first-ever Tour de France victory, and we debate what the win could do for both his race and his complex contract situation. We hear from Viviani on his win as well as his teammate and current race leader Julian Alaphillipe.
We also check in with green jersey holder Peter Sagan after he missed out in the sprint.
With the first summit finish coming up on stage 6, we also hear from Daniel Martin about his race so far, recon, and the mountains, before turning attention to Team Ineos and hearing from the defending champion Geraint Thomas and his directeur sportif Nicolas Portal.
