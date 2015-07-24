Tour de France podcast episode 22: High drama in the Alps
We hear from Froome and Nibali about the Italian's controversial attack, as well as Romain Bardet on his hopes for Saturday
In Today's episode of the Cyclingnews Tour de France podcast sponsored by British Eurosport, Stephen Farrand, Zeb Woodpower, Sadhbh O’Shea and Pro Cycling's Peter Cossins look back at a dramatic stage 19, which saw Chris Froome’s hold on the yellow jersey slip just a little and conlcuded with victory for 2014 Tour winner Vincenzo Nibali.
Related Articles
We dicuss the ‘polemica’ of the stage revolving around Nibali attacking the yellow jersey, and we hear from both Froome and the Italian. We also touch upon the consequences of the stage for the top 10 on general classification and the classifications that are also still in play.
We hear from new king of the mountains leader Romain Bardet on his aspirations for Saturday's climb to Alpe d’Huez, as well as John Degenkolb on how to survive the mountains. Then we look at the often-forgotten efforts to avoid the time cut that many of the riders face just to ride another day.
To subscribe to the Tour de France podcast on iTunes, click here, and go here for our full Tour de France coverage.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy