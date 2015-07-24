Tour de France podcast episode 22: High drama in the Alps

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 19 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Vincenzo Nibali looks back as Chris Froome experiences a mechanical (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Chris Froome approaches the finish of stage 19 Image 5 of 5 Romain Bardet earned polka dots during stage 19 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In Today's episode of the Cyclingnews Tour de France podcast sponsored by British Eurosport, Stephen Farrand, Zeb Woodpower, Sadhbh O’Shea and Pro Cycling's Peter Cossins look back at a dramatic stage 19, which saw Chris Froome’s hold on the yellow jersey slip just a little and conlcuded with victory for 2014 Tour winner Vincenzo Nibali.

We dicuss the ‘polemica’ of the stage revolving around Nibali attacking the yellow jersey, and we hear from both Froome and the Italian. We also touch upon the consequences of the stage for the top 10 on general classification and the classifications that are also still in play.

We hear from new king of the mountains leader Romain Bardet on his aspirations for Saturday's climb to Alpe d’Huez, as well as John Degenkolb on how to survive the mountains. Then we look at the often-forgotten efforts to avoid the time cut that many of the riders face just to ride another day.

