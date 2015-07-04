Trending

Tour de France: Nibali makes early gains in Utrecht time trial

Sicilian supports Astana’s decision to start Boom

Image 1 of 5

Astana's Vincenzo Nibali finished 22nd.

Astana's Vincenzo Nibali finished 22nd.
Image 2 of 5

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 5

Lars Boom and Vincenzo Nibali chat on stage

Lars Boom and Vincenzo Nibali chat on stage
Image 4 of 5

Big crowds gathered in Utrecht for stage 1.

Big crowds gathered in Utrecht for stage 1.
Image 5 of 5

Vincenzo Nibali crosses himself

Vincenzo Nibali crosses himself
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

As befits a nation of polyglots, the Dutch fans making merry around the finish area after the opening time trial of the Tour de France in Utrecht were able to hail Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in his own language as he soft-pedalled past.

Related Articles

Tour de France: Dennis sets record speed to claim first maillot jaune in Utrecht

Tour de France: Froome in same ballpark as main rivals after opening time trial

Contador weathers 'tough test' in Utrecht

“Bravissimo Squalo!” one boisterous local shouted repeatedly as he tried to keep pace with Nibali in order to take a selfie with the defending champion. Such are the downsides of the Tour in the smartphone era.

At that point, Nibali was himself trying to understand where his performance – 22nd on the stage, 43 seconds down on winner Rohan Dennis (BMC) – had placed him in relation to his principal rivals for final overall victory.

“I don’t know the times but the sensations were good,” Nibali told reporters at the finish line. On arrival at the Astana team bus, his coach Paolo Slongo was able to inform him that he had gained time on the other members of the Tour’s Big Four.