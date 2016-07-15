Tour de France: Nairo Quintana's tow up Mont Ventoux - Video

Image 1 of 5 Nairo Quintana passes a running Chris Froome during stage 12 at the Tour de France. Image 2 of 5 Nairo Quintana and Chris Froome ride next to each other during stage 12 of the Tour de France Image 3 of 5 Nairo Quintana climbs during stage 12 of the Tour de France. Image 4 of 5 Nairo Quintana and Chris Froome ride next to each other during stage 12 of the Tour de France Image 5 of 5 Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

As if the stage 12 melee on Mont Ventoux hadn't stirred up enough debate at the Tour de France about what should and shouldn't have happened on the road and in the race jury room after Chris Froome (Team Sky), Richie Porte (BMC) and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) crashed into the back of a TV moto, now into the fray enters recently surfaced video of Movistar's Nairo Quintana getting a tow from a Mavic neutral support moto as the group he is in comes upon the carnage.

It's an entirely new helping of grist on the Tour de France table to chew on. Did Quintana cross the line by grabbing a handful of spare tyre on the moto, or was it a heads up move from a smart rider who was just trying to get past the mess in the road so he could get back to racing his bike?

We'll let the the social media experts sort that one out for now, but one thing is for sure: This Tour de France so far has been a smorgasbord of firsts and an endless fountain for water cooler conversations.

