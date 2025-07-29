Tour de France Montmartre circuit set to stay after big-name attacks and huge crowds shake up final stage in Paris

Tadej Pogačar leads Wout van Aert on the final climb of the Montmartre circuit in Paris

The Tour de France is expected to include the Montmartre circuit in the final stage of the race for years to come after the huge success of this year's radical change to the traditional sprint stage on the Champs-Élysées.

Riders were naturally concerned about their safety on the wet cobbles, fast descent and city centre streets, but with times taken before the three laps up the Rue Lepic, they were free to race hard or just celebrate the end of the Tour with the huge crowds that packed the roads of Montmartre and created a party atmosphere.

Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) opted to race hard on the circuit, with the Belgian eventually distancing the Tour winner on the last climb to Montmartre and then descending to win alone on the Champs-Élysées. The likes of runner-up Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), the retiring Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and Primož Roglič raced at a slower pace, waving to the crowds and savouring the moment.

The addition of the Montmartre circuit came after the success of the 2024 Paris Olympics Games and on the 50th anniversary of 'World's most beautiful boulevard' being used in the Tour. It caused some logistical headaches for race organiser ASO and broke the tradition of a sprint finish on the Champs-Élysées, but kicked new life into the final day of racing.

The Tour's organiser is keen to repeat the stage in 2026 and beyond, with calls in the French media to even create a one-day 'Paris Classic' that also includes the iconic Montmartre circuit.

"Obviously, we want to continue to pass through Montmartre," deputy race director Pierre-Yves Thouault told Le Parisien with enthusiasm.

"The success has exceeded our expectations, and naturally, the desire to make this new route a long-term success is there.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We'll debrief very quickly, around a table, with representatives from the city and the prefecture. We'll look at possible areas for improvement. I'm thinking in particular of public accessibility in certain areas. But overall, everything went very well. Everyone loved it. The public and the riders alike."

According to L'Equipe, ASO will soon submit an official request to the Paris prefecture to include Montmartre in the route of the final stage of the 2026 Tour and for years to come.

Everything will likely be approved in September, and so the Montmartre circuit will be confirmed when the 2026 Tour de France route is presented in Paris on October 23rd.

French President Emmanuel Macron was apparently impressed with the new look of the Paris stage, and authorities were keen to show off the city to the world.

"We must continue to develop and cherish these all-too-rare moments of sharing and communion," Deputy Mayor for Sports Pierre Rabadan said.

"The event requires a strong police presence (3,000 officers were needed on Sunday), but there's no reason why it shouldn't happen."



The Tour de France is the biggest race in cycling, and a Cyclingnews subscription offers you unlimited access to our unrivalled coverage. Get all the breaking news and analysis from our team on the ground in France, plus the latest pro tech, live race reports, and a daily subscriber-only newsletter with exclusive insight into the action. Find out more.