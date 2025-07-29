Tour de France Montmartre circuit set to stay after big-name attacks and huge crowds shake up final stage in Paris

'The success has exceeded our expectations' says ASO as plans are made to include Montmartre circuit in 2026 race

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates and Belgian Wout van Aert of Team Visma-Lease a Bike pictured in action on the Montmartre climb during stage 21 of the 2025 Tour de France cycling race, from Mantes-la-Ville to Paris (120km), on Sunday 27 July 2025 in France. The 112th edition of the Tour de France starts on Saturday 5 July in Lille, France, and will finish in Paris, France on the 27th of July. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Tadej Pogačar leads Wout van Aert on the final climb of the Montmartre circuit in Paris (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tour de France is expected to include the Montmartre circuit in the final stage of the race for years to come after the huge success of this year's radical change to the traditional sprint stage on the Champs-Élysées.

Riders were naturally concerned about their safety on the wet cobbles, fast descent and city centre streets, but with times taken before the three laps up the Rue Lepic, they were free to race hard or just celebrate the end of the Tour with the huge crowds that packed the roads of Montmartre and created a party atmosphere.

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

