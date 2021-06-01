Tour de France livery for limited edition Colnago V3Rs TdF

Colnago has unveiled a limited edition V3Rs TdF, which celebrates cycling's most famous race, the Tour de France, and marks the first occasion an endorsed Tour de France bike has been built.

Collaborating with the Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO), the company responsible for the Tour itself, Colnago's industrial designers and graphics people have taken the brand’s V3Rs and given it a Tour de France homage finish.

“We are very happy to have found a licensee in Colnago which is part of the history of the Tour de France,” said ASO's Head of Commercial, Laurent Lachaux in a press release. “As Colnago bikes are universally recognized as amongst the most technical and well-designed in the world, we could not have opted for a better choice.”

The dominant colour is black, with the iconic yellow of the leader's jersey on the lower fork sections, top tube, and right brake lever. The V3Rs TdF also proudly displays the Colnago name, in yellow, on its downtube.

(Image credit: Colnago)

“Colnago has in its DNA the ability to always arrive first in the market, and once again it has happened thanks to the choice of the Tour de France," said Manolo Bertocchi, Head of Marketing Colnago, who recently also unveiled Colnago's NFT bike.

"[It is] a beautiful, unique and limited edition bicycle. A real Colnago," he concluded.

At its core is a V3Rs TdF frame weighing a claimed 790g, with comprehensive internal cable routing, to achieve a finish that is both aesthetically pleasing and, according to Colnago, aerodynamic.

The cockpit comes courtesy of Deda Elementi, with an Alanera DCR monocoque handlebar providing the steering, while Selle Italia supplies the SLR Boost Superflow saddle. The bike is powered by a Campagnolo Super Record EPS 12-speed drivetrain with matching disc brakes, and rolls on Bora Ultra WTO DB wheels with the C-Lux finish, shod with Continental Grand Prix 5000 tyres.

Colnago will only be producing 108 of these V3Rs TdF bikes, marking the 108th year of the Tour de France. Each frame will carry its unique number within that yellow top tube TdF graphic element.

Naturally, pricing reflects the rarity value of this Colnago, with the V3Rs TdF scheduled to sell at £11,090, $16,399, 13,200€.