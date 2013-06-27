Trending

Tour de France Gallery: Team presentation

Corsica ships in the Tour peloton

Image 1 of 43

The Orica-GreenEdge team is presented in Corsica for the 2013 Tour de France

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 43

Mark Cavendish in his new British Champion's kit

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 43

The Vacansoleil team with new Dutch champion Johnny Hoogerland

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 43

Team Sky presented in Corsica

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 43

Saxo-Tinkoff presented in Corsica

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 43

Omega Pharma-Quickstep has two national champions: Polish champ Michal Kwiatkowski and Mark Cavendish

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 43

Euskaltel-Euskadi presented in Corsica

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 43

Argos-Shimano presented in Corsica

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 43

AG2R-La Mondiale presented in Corsica

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 43

Garmin-Sharp presented in Corsica

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 43

Chris Froome (Sky) is introduced

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 43

The RadioShack team presented in Corsica

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 43

Matthew Goss (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 43

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 43

Johnny Hoogerland joins the team in Corsica

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 43

New French champion Arthur Vichot (FDJ)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 43

The Astana team presented in Corsica

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 43

The Movistar team presented in Corsica

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 43

Cannondale presented in Corsica

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 43

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) at the presentation

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 43

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 43

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 43

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 43

Cadel Evans (BMC) greets the crowd

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 43

Mark Cavendish smiles and waves

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 43

Lampre-Merida presented in Corsica

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 43

Chris Froome (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 43

Sky is shipped in for the team presentation in Corsica

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 43

Cofidis lines up with Estonian champion Rein Taaramae in their midst

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 43

Europcar presented in Corsica

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 43

Stuntmen entertained the fans in between team presentations

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 43

Lotto-Belisol presented in Corsica

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 43

Katusha lines up in Corsica

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 43

Laurens ten Dam sporting Belkin's new kit

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 43

The FDJ team has a dark blue kit for the Tour

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 43

BMC presented in Corsica

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 43

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 43

Lotto riders photograph the photographers on their way to the presentation

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 43

Sojasun presented in Corsica

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 43

Andre Greipel in his new German champion's kit

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 43

Joaquim Rodriguez has a new haircut for the Tour

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 43

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 43

Andy Schleck (RadioShack)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The 22 teams of the 100th Tour de France were presented in Porto Vecchio in Corsica today, with all 198 riders lining up in the port town with their respective teams.

Omega Pharma-Quickstep's Mark Cavendish appeared in his new national champion's kit, as the winner of Great Britain's road race. Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) had a chance to put his new German champion's jersey on display, and Arthur Vichot (FDJ) as French champion.

The former Blanco, now Belkin team modeled their green and white strip, while Movistar debuted a new jersey with an additional sponsor, O2, added to the shoulders. FDJ turned up in an all-blue kit, perhaps to distinguish themselves from the white jersey holder in the race.

Enjoy this gallery of images from the spectacle in Porto Vecchio.

 

 