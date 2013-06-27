Tour de France Gallery: Team presentation

Image 1 of 43 The Orica-GreenEdge team is presented in Corsica for the 2013 Tour de France (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 43 Mark Cavendish in his new British Champion's kit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 43 The Vacansoleil team with new Dutch champion Johnny Hoogerland (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 43 Team Sky presented in Corsica (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 43 Saxo-Tinkoff presented in Corsica (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 43 Omega Pharma-Quickstep has two national champions: Polish champ Michal Kwiatkowski and Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 43 Euskaltel-Euskadi presented in Corsica (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 43 Argos-Shimano presented in Corsica (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 43 AG2R-La Mondiale presented in Corsica (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 43 Garmin-Sharp presented in Corsica (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 43 Chris Froome (Sky) is introduced (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 43 The RadioShack team presented in Corsica (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 43 Matthew Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 43 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 43 Johnny Hoogerland joins the team in Corsica (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 43 New French champion Arthur Vichot (FDJ) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 43 The Astana team presented in Corsica (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 43 The Movistar team presented in Corsica (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 43 Cannondale presented in Corsica (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 43 Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) at the presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 43 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 43 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 43 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 43 Cadel Evans (BMC) greets the crowd (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 43 Mark Cavendish smiles and waves (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 43 Lampre-Merida presented in Corsica (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 43 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 43 Sky is shipped in for the team presentation in Corsica (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 43 Cofidis lines up with Estonian champion Rein Taaramae in their midst (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 43 Europcar presented in Corsica (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 43 Stuntmen entertained the fans in between team presentations (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 43 Lotto-Belisol presented in Corsica (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 43 Katusha lines up in Corsica (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 43 Laurens ten Dam sporting Belkin's new kit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 43 The FDJ team has a dark blue kit for the Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 43 BMC presented in Corsica (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 43 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 43 Lotto riders photograph the photographers on their way to the presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 43 Sojasun presented in Corsica (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 43 Andre Greipel in his new German champion's kit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 43 Joaquim Rodriguez has a new haircut for the Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 43 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 43 Andy Schleck (RadioShack) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The 22 teams of the 100th Tour de France were presented in Porto Vecchio in Corsica today, with all 198 riders lining up in the port town with their respective teams.

Omega Pharma-Quickstep's Mark Cavendish appeared in his new national champion's kit, as the winner of Great Britain's road race. Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) had a chance to put his new German champion's jersey on display, and Arthur Vichot (FDJ) as French champion.

The former Blanco, now Belkin team modeled their green and white strip, while Movistar debuted a new jersey with an additional sponsor, O2, added to the shoulders. FDJ turned up in an all-blue kit, perhaps to distinguish themselves from the white jersey holder in the race.

Enjoy this gallery of images from the spectacle in Porto Vecchio.