Tour de France Gallery: Team presentation

The Orica-GreenEdge team is presented in Corsica for the 2013 Tour de France
Mark Cavendish in his new British Champion's kit
The Vacansoleil team with new Dutch champion Johnny Hoogerland
Team Sky presented in Corsica
Saxo-Tinkoff presented in Corsica
Omega Pharma-Quickstep has two national champions: Polish champ Michal Kwiatkowski and Mark Cavendish
Euskaltel-Euskadi presented in Corsica
Argos-Shimano presented in Corsica
AG2R-La Mondiale presented in Corsica
Garmin-Sharp presented in Corsica
Chris Froome (Sky) is introduced
The RadioShack team presented in Corsica
Matthew Goss (Orica-GreenEdge)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
Johnny Hoogerland joins the team in Corsica
New French champion Arthur Vichot (FDJ)
The Astana team presented in Corsica
The Movistar team presented in Corsica
Cannondale presented in Corsica
Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) at the presentation
Peter Sagan (Cannondale)
Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp)
Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
Cadel Evans (BMC) greets the crowd
Mark Cavendish smiles and waves
Lampre-Merida presented in Corsica
Chris Froome (Sky)
Sky is shipped in for the team presentation in Corsica
Cofidis lines up with Estonian champion Rein Taaramae in their midst
Europcar presented in Corsica
Stuntmen entertained the fans in between team presentations
Lotto-Belisol presented in Corsica
Katusha lines up in Corsica
Laurens ten Dam sporting Belkin's new kit
The FDJ team has a dark blue kit for the Tour
BMC presented in Corsica
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
Lotto riders photograph the photographers on their way to the presentation
Sojasun presented in Corsica
Andre Greipel in his new German champion's kit
Joaquim Rodriguez has a new haircut for the Tour
Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
Andy Schleck (RadioShack)
The 22 teams of the
100th Tour de France were presented in Porto Vecchio in Corsica today, with all 198 riders lining up in the port town with their respective teams.
Omega Pharma-Quickstep's
Mark Cavendish appeared in his new national champion's kit, as the winner of Great Britain's road race. Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) had a chance to put his new German champion's jersey on display, and Arthur Vichot (FDJ) as French champion.
The former Blanco, now Belkin team modeled their green and white strip, while Movistar debuted a new jersey with an additional sponsor, O2, added to the shoulders. FDJ turned up in an all-blue kit, perhaps to distinguish themselves from the white jersey holder in the race.
Enjoy this gallery of images from the spectacle in Porto Vecchio.