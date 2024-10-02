Tour de France champion Kasia Niewiadoma ends season, to skip Gravel World Championship title defense

By
published

Defending champion to focus on recovery, celebrating successful 2024

Canyon//SRAM Racing team&#039;s Polish rider Katarzyna Niewiadoma celebrates on the podium wearing the overall leader&#039;s yellow jersey after winning the third edition of the Women&#039;s Tour de France cycling race and competing in the 8th and last stage of the Women&#039;s Tour de France cycling race, a 149.9 km between Le Grand Bornand and the Alpe d&#039;Huez, in L&#039;Alpe d&#039;Huez, south-eastern France, on August 18, 2024. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)
Kasia Niewiadoma in the maillot jaune of winner of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Canyon-SRAM announced on Wednesday that Kasia Niewiadoma has ended her 2024 season and will not compete in this weekend's UCI Gravel World Championships.

The Polish rider won the Tour de France Femmes and La Flèche Wallonne during the road season and finished second at the Tour of Flanders and eighth at the Olympic Games in Paris.

