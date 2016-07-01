Tour de France 2016 preview: Contador, Froome, van Garderen and Nibali feature - Podcast

On the eve of the 2016 Tour de France, Cyclingnews arrived in Normandy with a number of team press conferences on the agenda.

We sit down with the Times correspondent Jeremy Whittle and talk about the overall contenders and their chances of success, and hear from Chris Froome, Vincenzo Nibali, Alberto Contador and Tejay van Garderen.

There's also talk about rider safety and whether the race is more or less dangerous than it was 20 years ago. Peter Stetina, now back at the Tour de France after his serious race-related accident also features with a heartwarming interview on his love for the sport.

We also hear from Steve Cummings on his non-selection for the Great Britain Olympic Games road team, and there's just about time to predict a winner for stage 1. All that and more in the Cyclingnews podcast.

For more Cyclingnews podcasts, go here.