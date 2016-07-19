Tour de France: A look back at the past seven stages - Gallery

Image 1 of 45 Chris Froome in the photo that launched a thousand internet memes after the stage 12 mishap on Mont Ventoux Image 2 of 45 Alexander Kristoff slumps over his bike in frustration after losing stage 16 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 45 Domenico Pozzovivo sings an autograph Image 4 of 45 Team Sky assumes its usual place at the front of the Tour de France peloton. Image 5 of 45 The Tour de France time board moto decked out in yellow Image 6 of 45 The Tour de Frand peloton observes a moment of silence after the Nice attack. Image 7 of 45 Chris Froome descends in the Pyrenees during the 2016 Tour de France. Image 8 of 45 A fan's flag frames Ilnur Zakarin during stage 15 Image 9 of 45 The peloton crosses a bridge during the 2016 Tour de France. Image 10 of 45 A Movistar rider looks back at the long line of suffering at the Tour de France. Image 11 of 45 Marcel Kittel reacts to losing the stage 14 sprint to Mark Cavendish. Kittel unsuccessfully protested the finish. Image 12 of 45 fans and riders are hard to distinguish at the 2016 Tour de France. Image 13 of 45 The Tour de France peloton rides through the Pyrenees Image 14 of 45 Team buses line up at the finish, waiting for the riders to arrive. Image 15 of 45 Peter Sagan's rainbow podium shoes. Image 16 of 45 Alexander Kristoff loses out to Peter Sagan during stage 16 in another photo finish. Image 17 of 45 Peter Sagan gets in on some selfie time with his fans Image 18 of 45 Chris Froome's yellow set up. Image 19 of 45 It's drinking time in the breakaway. Image 20 of 45 A breeze fills out the Swiss flag as the peloton flies by during stage 16 Image 21 of 45 Julian Alaphilippe discards a bottle during stage 16 Image 22 of 45 Polka dots on Thomas De Gendt's helmet to match his mountains jersey Image 23 of 45 Peter Sagan impersonators wait for the Tour de France to come by. Image 24 of 45 Grain frames the riders in a scenic shot from the 2016 Tour de France. Image 25 of 45 The BMC team car follows Damiano Caruso during stage 13 time trial Image 26 of 45 Thomas De Gendt in the polka dot jersey dring stage 13 at the Tour de France. Image 27 of 45 Rafal Majka soaks himself with water while he rides in the breakaway during stage 15. Image 28 of 45 Peter Sagan greets Slovakian fans in Berne at the Tour de France. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 29 of 45 Tony Matin and Julian Alaphillipe shared the conbativity prize for stage 16. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 30 of 45 A fan finds a perch as the 2016 Tour de France peloton cruises by. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 31 of 45 Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) celebrates winning stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 32 of 45 Jarlinson Pantano wins stage 15 at the 2016 Tour de France. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 33 of 45 Chris Froome rides among the sunflowers during the 2016 Tour de France. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 34 of 45 Jarlinson Pantano solos to the win in Coluz during stage 15 of the Tour de France. Image 35 of 45 Michael Matthews wins one for Orica-BikeExchange during the stage 10 finish in Revel. Image 36 of 45 Nairo Quintana emerges from a tunnel during stage 13 at the Tour de France. Image 37 of 45 A somber Tour paid tribute to the victims of the Nice attack. Image 38 of 45 Fans party on Mont Ventoux Image 39 of 45 The breakaway rides through the French countryside. Image 40 of 45 The French flag waves behind the Tour de France peloton. Image 41 of 45 Peter Sagan wins in Montpellier after escaping with Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Maciej Bodnar in crosswinds near the finish Image 42 of 45 Young fans cheer the riders as the Tour de France peloton passes by Image 43 of 45 Echelons form in the crosswinds during stage 11 Image 44 of 45 A dangerous breakaway makes its way toward the finish in Revel during stage 10 Image 45 of 45 A Colombian fan greets Nairo Quintana during the 2016 Tour de France. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Between the first rest day last monday in Andorra and the second today in Berne, the 2016 Tour de France saw some of the most interesting days in recent memory.

The overall leader Chris Froome (Team Sky) went on the attack with the green jersey in crosswinds that tore the peloton apart, and then he had to run up Mont Ventoux after a crush of spectators slowed the TV moto ahead of him.

There were six winners over the seven stages, with world champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) doubling up on stages 11 and 16.

Along the way, Australian Michael Matthews (Orica-BikeExchange), Belgian Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) and Colombian Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) all took their first-ever Tour de France stage victories. Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) proved why he's a favourite for the Rio Olympics time trial win, while Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) added his 30th Tour stage win and is now just four short of Eddy Merckx's all-time record.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a glimpse of the action between the two rest days.