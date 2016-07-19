Tour de France: A look back at the past seven stages - Gallery

Image 1 of 45
Chris Froome in the photo that launched a thousand internet memes after the stage 12 mishap on Mont Ventoux
Alexander Kristoff slumps over his bike in frustration after losing stage 16 of the Tour de France
Domenico Pozzovivo sings an autograph
Team Sky assumes its usual place at the front of the Tour de France peloton.
The Tour de France time board moto decked out in yellow
The Tour de Frand peloton observes a moment of silence after the Nice attack.
Chris Froome descends in the Pyrenees during the 2016 Tour de France.
A fan's flag frames Ilnur Zakarin during stage 15
The peloton crosses a bridge during the 2016 Tour de France.
A Movistar rider looks back at the long line of suffering at the Tour de France.
Marcel Kittel reacts to losing the stage 14 sprint to Mark Cavendish. Kittel unsuccessfully protested the finish.
fans and riders are hard to distinguish at the 2016 Tour de France.
The Tour de France peloton rides through the Pyrenees
Team buses line up at the finish, waiting for the riders to arrive.
Peter Sagan's rainbow podium shoes.
Alexander Kristoff loses out to Peter Sagan during stage 16 in another photo finish.
Peter Sagan gets in on some selfie time with his fans
Chris Froome's yellow set up.
It's drinking time in the breakaway.
A breeze fills out the Swiss flag as the peloton flies by during stage 16
Julian Alaphilippe discards a bottle during stage 16
Polka dots on Thomas De Gendt's helmet to match his mountains jersey
Peter Sagan impersonators wait for the Tour de France to come by.
Grain frames the riders in a scenic shot from the 2016 Tour de France.
The BMC team car follows Damiano Caruso during stage 13 time trial
Thomas De Gendt in the polka dot jersey dring stage 13 at the Tour de France.
Rafal Majka soaks himself with water while he rides in the breakaway during stage 15.
Peter Sagan greets Slovakian fans in Berne at the Tour de France.
Tony Matin and Julian Alaphillipe shared the conbativity prize for stage 16.
A fan finds a perch as the 2016 Tour de France peloton cruises by.
Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) celebrates winning stage 15 at the Tour de France
Jarlinson Pantano wins stage 15 at the 2016 Tour de France.
Chris Froome rides among the sunflowers during the 2016 Tour de France.
Jarlinson Pantano solos to the win in Coluz during stage 15 of the Tour de France.
Michael Matthews wins one for Orica-BikeExchange during the stage 10 finish in Revel.
Nairo Quintana emerges from a tunnel during stage 13 at the Tour de France.
A somber Tour paid tribute to the victims of the Nice attack.
Fans party on Mont Ventoux
The breakaway rides through the French countryside.
The French flag waves behind the Tour de France peloton.
Peter Sagan wins in Montpellier after escaping with Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Maciej Bodnar in crosswinds near the finish
Young fans cheer the riders as the Tour de France peloton passes by
Echelons form in the crosswinds during stage 11
A dangerous breakaway makes its way toward the finish in Revel during stage 10
A Colombian fan greets Nairo Quintana during the 2016 Tour de France.
Between the first rest day last monday in Andorra and the second today in Berne, the
2016 Tour de France saw some of the most interesting days in recent memory.
The
overall leader Chris Froome (Team Sky) went on the attack with the green jersey in crosswinds that tore the peloton apart, and then he had to run up Mont Ventoux after a crush of spectators slowed the TV moto ahead of him.
There were six winners over the seven stages, with world champion
Peter Sagan ( Tinkoff) doubling up on stages 11 and 16.
Along the way, Australian Michael Matthews (Orica-BikeExchange), Belgian Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) and Colombian Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) all took their first-ever Tour de France stage victories. Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) proved why he's a favourite for the Rio Olympics time trial win, while Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) added his 30th Tour stage win and is now just four short of Eddy Merckx's all-time record.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a glimpse of the action between the two rest days.