Tour de France 2021: Stage 9 highlights - Video

Stage 9 at the Tour de France saw Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën) secured the victory on the summit finish of Tignes. The Australian rode solo for almost the whole length of the final climb to take the win by more than five minutes on Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious).

The 144.9km race from Cluses to Tignes included 4,500 metres of climbing with five categorised climbs including the first hors catégorie test of the race, at the Col du Pre, and two first-category mountains and an uphill finish in Tignes.

On the closing ascent, O'Connor struck out for stage victory 17 kilometres from the line and took a commanding solo win. The chase-group riders hung on for podium finishes as Cattaneo and Colbrelli crossed the line more than five minutes back, while Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) was fourth and Franck Bonnamour (B&B Hotels p/b KTM) was fifth, and overall leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) sixth at 6 minutes back.

In the race for the yellow jersey, Pogačar increased his lead in the overall classification and is now 2:01 ahead of the day's stage winner O'Connor, while Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-Nippo) is positioned in third place at 5:18.

