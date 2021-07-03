Tour de France 2021: Stage 8 highlights - Video

While Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious) marched through the rain to win stage 8 of the Tour de France on Saturday, it was the rider in fourth place who stole the show.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) carried the young rider classification jersey across the line at Le Grand-Bornand one spot off the podium, finishing behind Ion Izaguirre (Astana-Premier Tech) and Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation), and picked up the yellow jersey in the process.

The 150.8km stage 8 from Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand was blanketed in rain and five categorised climbs. Pogačar, riding in a reduced GC group on the fourth of five of the climbs, launched his solo attack with 32km to go.

Out front, Woods had surged alone from a breakaway group on the Col de Romme, and then onto the slopes of the Col de Colombière to try for his first Tour stage win. However, Woods would be passed by Teuns with 18km to go.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) finished well off the pace to relent his six-day reign of the yellow jersey. Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), who started the day second overall 30 seconds back, was the virtual race leader for part of the stage, but ended the day still in second and now down 1:43. Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Premier Tech) held on to third overall at 4:38.

Watch the video above for the full highlights.