Tour de France 2019: Stage 3 finish line quotes

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) - stage winner and new race leader

"I'm speechless. I don't realize what's happening to me. I knew this stage suited me. I managed to avoid any pitfalls and crashes. I felt good so I accelerated in the Mutigny climb but I didn't think I'd go alone. I gave everything. I heard I was 30 or 40'' ahead. It's difficult to meet the expectations being the favourite. I made it. I'm delighted."

Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) - lost five seconds to Pinot and Bernal

"The team was strong as always and we rode really well today, so a good day.

"I think today was a punchy day and one where I'd normally struggle the most and with limited racing coming in here, but I was OK.

"It was totally different [coming to the race with the number 1 on the back]. Every press conference, you're getting all of the questions, but it's nice and it's a nice boost to have it on your back, and I'm going to try and make the most of it."

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) - third on the stage

"I have to say that last night on Google street view it looked a little bit less steep. It was really steep, but I felt good and I think it fit me well. I came to the Tour with really good shape. I am still feeling good, and it's nice to do well on such a hard day. It was all day up and down and tailwind so it was super fast. You could tell it was nervous in the front, but in the back it was quite relaxed. I think I moved up at the right time when the climbs were getting closer. I think I managed really well. I switched bikes in the race from the aero bike to the climbing bike, which I think was a good call today. It was a planned change.

Michael Woods (EF Education First)

"Yeah, it totally [felt like an Ardennes Classic] stage. I wish I could've raced like it was. You know you've got to keep the GC in mind and you've got to think about Rigoberto [Uran] and the rest of the team, but it was a fun stage.

"The move was to mark those guys but to also take up the time bonuses on the line. I think I got the third spot on it, but I'm happy with how the day went.

"Legs were really good. Obviously not as good as Alaphilippe's, but they're definitely there.

"I just watched his attack. I had good legs but not that good. He was just spinning away from all of us. It was pretty beautiful."

"They are very short climbs, and the powerful riders are going very strong. We had talked about putting people in the splits, and Mikel Landa was very good. For my part I have finished well and we continue to fight on days like these.

"He knew what was needed to maybe take the yellow jersey, but I think when he attacked he had hoped to take some guys with him but he was alone. It's phenomenal how he kept it until the end.

"We did a recon last Wednesday and from then on, you felt he was really motivated for the stage. This kind of riding suits him, short and steep climbs. It's a bit like Fleche Wallonne and it's tough but he's the best in the world.

"It will be special [defending the jersey]. It will be me on the front but I've heard Asgreen had a crash, so I hope he's ok because we will need him in the coming days."