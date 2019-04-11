Total Direct Energie present new jersey ahead of Paris-Roubaix

Total Direct Energie's new kit (Image credit: Total Direct Energie)

Direct Energie have launched their new team kit ahead of Sunday's Paris-Roubaix that showcase incoming title sponsor Total as part of the official team name. The French Professional Continental team, now called Total Direct Energie, have also had a total make-over from their previous black and yellow design to an all-new colour pallete of blue, white and red.

The team revealed the new kit in a video posted on their official Twitter account, which shows the riders wearing the jersey and shorts while riding along the cobbles.

The jersey is primarily two shades of blue; light blue panel across the top of the chest and shoulders and a darker blue torso panel, with a white section in the middle and along the side panels. Sponsors Total and Direct Energie are bold across the chest, while secondary sponsors Vendée is largely written but further down on the jersey. The jersey also has red cuffs on the sleeves and a white collar.

Total, a French petrochemical giant, purchased the Direct Energie company last year, and it was anticipated that its branding would appear on the team's kit in April. L'Equipe published an article about the title sponsor changes earlier in March, however, team owner Jean-René Bernaudeau declined to discuss the changes at that time.

L'Équipe also anticipated that the arrival of Total as title sponsor would lead to a significant increase in the team's budget. Bernaudeau has already announced his intention to seek a WorldTour licence for 2020.