Top riders won’t use disc brakes in the Classics, says Van Avermaet

Greg Van Avermaet is the latest rider to speak out against disc brakes, arguing that it is too risky to race with them in the Classics, and that they need to undergo significant adaptation before they become widely used.

Ever since the UCI announced the introduction of a testing period for disc brakes in professional road cycling in 2016, with a view to full incorporation by 2017, there has been split opinion and healthy debate on the matter. Fabian Cancellara has said that he won’t use them in the final year of his career, while Vincenzo Nibali and Alex Dowsett have voiced legitimate safety concerns to Cyclingnews.



