Tondo breaks collarbone
Cervélo TestTeam rider remains focused on Vuelta objectives
Cervélo TestTeam rider Xavier Tondo suffered a broken collarbone after a crash in the fourth stage of the Tour of Poland on Wednesday.
"Xavier suffered a break of his right collarbone," said team doctor Andreas Goesele. "We will not perform surgery; he will recover completely without it. This way he can start training again in a reasonably short time."
Tondo, a stage winner in Paris-Nice and the Vuelta a Catalunya this year, nevertheless remains focused on his next objective, the Vuelta a Espana. "I knew the final of yesterday's stage was pretty tricky so I went to the front to be safer and I felt really good," said the Spaniard.
"I took a drink and I didn't see the gap in the road. I went down and when I stood up I immediately felt that my collarbone was broken. Fortunately it is a little fracture, and I hope to be fit in time for my next goal, the Vuelta a España."
