Trending

Tondo breaks collarbone

Cervélo TestTeam rider remains focused on Vuelta objectives

Image 1 of 3

Xavier Tondo (Cervelo) leaves Cunego behind on the Col de Vende.

Xavier Tondo (Cervelo) leaves Cunego behind on the Col de Vende.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 3

Xavier Tondo (Cervélo Test Team)

Xavier Tondo (Cervélo Test Team)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 3

Xavier Tondo (Cervelo TestTeam) goes to sign on

Xavier Tondo (Cervelo TestTeam) goes to sign on
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Cervélo TestTeam rider Xavier Tondo suffered a broken collarbone after a crash in the fourth stage of the Tour of Poland on Wednesday.

Related Articles

Tondo scores one for Cervelo

Cervélo's last minute recruit Tondo proves his worth

Tondo escapes to victory in Catalunya

"Xavier suffered a break of his right collarbone," said team doctor Andreas Goesele. "We will not perform surgery; he will recover completely without it. This way he can start training again in a reasonably short time."

Tondo, a stage winner in Paris-Nice and the Vuelta a Catalunya this year, nevertheless remains focused on his next objective, the Vuelta a Espana. "I knew the final of yesterday's stage was pretty tricky so I went to the front to be safer and I felt really good," said the Spaniard.

"I took a drink and I didn't see the gap in the road. I went down and when I stood up I immediately felt that my collarbone was broken. Fortunately it is a little fracture, and I hope to be fit in time for my next goal, the Vuelta a España."