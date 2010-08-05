Tondo breaks collarbone

Image 1 of 3 Xavier Tondo (Cervelo) leaves Cunego behind on the Col de Vende. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 3 Xavier Tondo (Cervélo Test Team) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 3 Xavier Tondo (Cervelo TestTeam) goes to sign on (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Cervélo TestTeam rider Xavier Tondo suffered a broken collarbone after a crash in the fourth stage of the Tour of Poland on Wednesday.

"Xavier suffered a break of his right collarbone," said team doctor Andreas Goesele. "We will not perform surgery; he will recover completely without it. This way he can start training again in a reasonably short time."

Tondo, a stage winner in Paris-Nice and the Vuelta a Catalunya this year, nevertheless remains focused on his next objective, the Vuelta a Espana. "I knew the final of yesterday's stage was pretty tricky so I went to the front to be safer and I felt really good," said the Spaniard.

"I took a drink and I didn't see the gap in the road. I went down and when I stood up I immediately felt that my collarbone was broken. Fortunately it is a little fracture, and I hope to be fit in time for my next goal, the Vuelta a España."