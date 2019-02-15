Tom Pidcock presented with 24-carat gold CeramicSpeed rear derailleur

Image 1 of 6 Tom Pidcock has been presented with a 24-carat gold plated CeramicSpeed OSPW system, (Image credit: TP Racing/Trinity Sports Management) Image 2 of 6 Pidcock worked with CeramicSpeed to develop the OSPW X, an upgrade specifically for use with clutch derailleurs (Image credit: TP Racing/Trinity Sports Management) Image 3 of 6 Pidcock was presented with the gift at a recent visit to the CeramicSpeed HQ (Image credit: TP Racing/Trinity Sports Management) Image 4 of 6 Pidcock shows off his gift and gold medal (Image credit: TP Racing/Trinity Sports Management) Image 5 of 6 Pidcock is presented with the gift (Image credit: TP Racing/Trinity Sports Management) Image 6 of 6 The U23 'cross world champion also received a cake (Image credit: TP Racing/Trinity Sports Management)

Newly crowned under-23 cyclo-cross world champion Tom Pidcock has been presented with a 24-carat gold plated oversized pulley wheel (OSPW) system from performance upgrades specialists CeramicSpeed.

Pidcock races for his own team - TP Racing - and visited CeramicSpeed's headquarters in Bogense, Denmark to show off his rainbow jersey and receive the special gift from the brand.

TP Racing have been working with CeramicSpeed to develop the OSPW X rear derailleur upgrade, which is designed specifically to work with the clutch rear derailleurs often used in 1X drivetrains in 'cross and gravel riding or racing.

The brand say the OSPW X is the first oversized pulley wheel system available on the market with a clutch derailleur and offers a claimed 30-40% less friction than conventional systems

CeramicSpeed have been known to produce special edition components for the professional riders they support, often making limited edition runs commercially available. However, the 24-carat edition for Pidcock is a commemorative, one-of-a-kind and will not be available for purchase.

CeramicSpeed's initial entry into cycling was with ceramic bearings and have since produced their OSPW rear derailleur upgrades in the pursuit of reduced drivetrain friction. The brand has supported Deceuninck-QuickStep, Bora-hansgrohe and AG2R La Mondiale in the past, although individual WorldTour riders have also been known to privately purchase the equipment for racing.

In a press release from CeramicSpeed, Tom Pidcock said: "It was great to visit the CeramicSpeed HQ recently, to meet the people behind the equipment, but also very interesting just to see the level of detail and work that goes into every CeramicSpeed product.

"I was blown away by that and was very proud to show off my world champion's jersey to all the staff. Receiving the beautiful gift from CeramicSpeed was the icing on the cake."

CeramicSpeed's Executive Vice President Martin Banke added: "It was a pleasure to present Tom with such a unique gift as the 24-carat gold plated OSPW system. Tom is a special talent whose accomplishments to date deserve to be celebrated."