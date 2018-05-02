CeramicSpeed unveil pink pulley wheels for the Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 4 CeramicSpeed's OSPW system uses a proprietary carbon fibre cage (Image credit: CeramicSpeed) Image 2 of 4 The pink jockey wheels celebrate the 2018 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: CeramicSpeed) Image 3 of 4 The jockey wheels feature ceramic bearings to increase component longevity and reduce friction (Image credit: CeramicSpeed) Image 4 of 4 The components are designed and manufactured in Denmark (Image credit: CeramicSpeed)

To celebrate the start of the first Grand Tour of the season, Danish ceramic bearing specialists CeramicSpeed have launched limited edition pink derailleur jockey wheels to be used by AG2R La Mondiale during the Giro d'Italia.

The limited-edition components are compatible with 11-speed drivetrains from Shimano, Campagnolo and SRAM and accommodate cassettes up to 32-tooth.

Starting in Israel this year, the Giro d'Italia is known as the Corsa Rosa, commemorating the pink leader's jersey or maglia rosa. Italian sports newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, printed on pink paper, was an early sponsor of the race and is the source of colour choice for the general classification leader's jersey.

Handmade in Denmark, CeramicSpeed claims their bearings offer 3-5 times longevity versus stock high-end pulley wheels, as well as reduced drivetrain friction, ideal chain line and precise shifting.

CeramicSpeed produces ceramic bearings used in wheels, headsets and bottom brackets, as well as offering rear derailleur upgrades. The company provides various components for multiple WorldTour teams including AG2R La Mondiale, Peter Sagan's Bora-Hansgrohe and Quick-Step Floors.

Available as standard sized derailleur pulley wheels or as CeramicSpeed's OSPW system, the pink drivetrain upgrade is priced at €199/$269 and €459/$499 respectively and will be available in store or online from stage 1 of the race, Friday, May 4.