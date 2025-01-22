Tom Pidcock given chance to shine at Ardennes Classics as Q36.5 secure wild card invitations

Briton expected to be a contender for both Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Tom Pidcock wears new 2025 Q36.5 Pro Cycling jersey
Tom Pidcock's chances of shining in the Ardennes Classics received a major boost after it was confirmed that Pidcock's Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team had received wildcard invitations for both the 2025 editions of La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Tudor Pro Cycling have also received wild card invitations, with team leaders Julian Alaphilippe and Marc Hirschi expected to contend victory, alongside Pidcock and Tadej Pogačar. Remco Evenepoel could also be in action if his recovery from his shoulder injury goes to plan.   

