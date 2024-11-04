Tom Pidcock back in the fold as Ineos Grenadiers plan for 2025

Team gathers in Manchester to reset and reboot after staff shake-up and a poor 2024 season

Tom Pidcock with his Ineos Grenadiers teammates
Tom Pidcock has gathered with his Ineos Grenadiers teammates and team management for the first time since he was 'deselected' from for Il Lombardia, as the British team gets together in Manchester to plan and prepare for the 2025 season.

The Ineos Grenadiers riders and staff gathered for a weeklong get-together as new signings and new staff met for the first time. On Sunday, some riders were guests at Old Trafford to watch Manchester United play rivals Chelsea. Early this year, Ineos founder, chairman and chief executive Jim Ratcliffe bought a 27% stake in the Premier League club and took control of football operations.

