Tom Pidcock has gathered with his Ineos Grenadiers teammates and team management for the first time since he was 'deselected' from for Il Lombardia, as the British team gets together in Manchester to plan and prepare for the 2025 season.

The Ineos Grenadiers riders and staff gathered for a weeklong get-together as new signings and new staff met for the first time. On Sunday, some riders were guests at Old Trafford to watch Manchester United play rivals Chelsea. Early this year, Ineos founder, chairman and chief executive Jim Ratcliffe bought a 27% stake in the Premier League club and took control of football operations.

This week riders are expected to undergo medical tests, fitting sessions for bikes and clothing, meet about 2025 race plans, and no doubt dissect and review their poor 2024 season. New riders and staff will be welcomed to the teams as the work begins in earnest for 2025.

Pidcock appears to be back in the fold at Ineos Grenadiers, three weeks after he was 'deselected' for Il Lombardia by senior team management.

At the time, the British rider seemed set to leave Ineos Grenadiers for Q36.5 after a breakdown in their relationships. However, a week after Il Lombardia, a possible release deal failed to materialise and trusted sources then told Cyclingnews that Pidcock would stay at Ineos in 2025.

Pidcock has previously suggested that contract talk had left him mentally 'frazzled' but he has never spoken about his future or problems at Ineos. Since Il Lombardia Pidock spent some time in Italy and then enjoyed a holiday before returning to his home in Andorra.

Pidcock and the Ineos Grenadiers management will have to work to rebuild their relationship and plan for 2025. The team will have to work to accommodate Pidcock's ambitions for the spring Classics and the Tour de France, where Carlos Rodríguez is likely to be a protected team leader.

Luke Rowe, Ethan Hayter and Jhonatan Narváez have all left the team as Ineos try to fight a gradual decline in results and relevance as a big-budget super team, with Axel Laurance, Lucas Hamilton, Bob Jungels, Samuel Watson, Victor Langellotti and Peter Øxenberg joining for 2025.

Ineos Grenadiers have also shaken-up their staff and especially the performance management for 2025. Dan Bigham has left, with a host of other changes, some still to be confirmed.

Performance Director Scott Drawer has created streams to focus on Grand Tours and stage racing, Classics and one-day racing, and future talent. Kurt Asle Arvesen returns as a lead Sport Director, while Steve Cummings' role and future at the team is still unknown.

Other new staff members include directeur sportif Leonardo Basso, new Lead Performance Coach Tom Helleman and new Head of Performance Support and Innovation Mehdi Kordi, who worked on the track with British and Dutch sprint squads. Dr Billy Fitton joins as the head of engineering and technology from British Cycling.

“We are going to spend the rest of this year making further positive changes: setting the team’s performance plans and goals, executing some key training camps and getting the whole team ready to race hard in January," Drawer said.

"We want to set the right tone from the start and will be working closely with our riders to establish the culture which will facilitate success and be fundamental to our future."