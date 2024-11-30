‘To win the Tour de France, that is the main goal’ - Ferrand-Prévot aims high as she returns to the road with Visma-Lease a Bike

Frenchwoman confirms participation in 2025 Tour de France Femmes

ELANCOURT, FRANCE - JULY 28: Gold medalist Pauline Ferrand Prevot of Team France celebrates after the Women’s Cross-Country Cycling Mountain Bike Gold Medal race on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Elancourt Hill on July 28, 2024 in Elancourt, France. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

During her first media engagement with her new team, Visma-Lease a Bike, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot has outlined her biggest goal on her return to the tarmac - to win the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

The 32-year-old Frenchwoman hasn’t raced on the road since 2018, winning four XCO world titles as well as Olympic gold in Paris during her time away. Ferrand-Prévot has signed a three-year deal with Visma-Lease a Bike ahead of the 2025 season.

Dan Challis