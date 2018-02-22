Porte, Froome and Kwiatkowski round-up at European openers - Podcast

Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Welcome to the Cyclingnews Podcast, brought to you in association with Prendas Ciclismo, Pinarello and Floyds of Leadville.

Coming up this week, we have an exclusive interview with Richie Porte on his future at BMC Racing. The Australian was almost anonymous at the Volta ao Algarve, but we spoke at length about his race plans and how he is aiming to peak for the Tour de France.

BMC have not signed any riders for 2019, and the squad's future is still uncertain. In our interview, Porte confirms that he has given the team until May to find a sponsor before he begins talks with other squads.

We also hear from Algarve winner Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky), who took overall victory on the last day when he won the final stage. We talk about the race highlights before turning our attention the Ruta del Sol, where Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) took an impressive win.

We hear from Team Sky's Chris Froome and Dave Brailsford, who were both at the race, and then we head back to the UK for Bradley Wiggins' team launch in London. We hear from the former rider on his hopes for his Continental team in 2018, while there's still no escaping the difficult questions stemming from his Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUE) history.