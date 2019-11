Tirreno-Adriatico stage 7 time trial start order

Image 1 of 2 A streamlined Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) cruises to victory in San Benedetto del Tronto. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD) in action at San Benedetto del Tronto. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

A 9.1km time trial on the seafront at San Benedetto del Tronto brings the curtain down on Tirreno-Adriatico on Tuesday afternoon, with Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) poised to seal final overall victory.

The afternoon’s proceedings get underway at 13.00 local time, with Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana) the first man to roll down the start ramp. The riders set off at one-minute intervals thereafter, until the final 15 starters, who are each separated by two minutes.

Contador is the last man to set off, with a start time of 15.57, and he will expect to defend his lead of 2:08 over Nairo Quintana (Movistar), while his teammate Roman Kreuziger (3rd at 2:15) will hope to at least consolidate his podium place.

While Contador’s blue jersey seems all but a foregone conclusion, the battle for stage honours will be keenly contested, with Bradley Wiggins (Sky), Fabian Cancellara (Trek) and Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) all in the field.

Martin sets off at 14.22, Wiggins at 14.47 and Cancellara at 14.51, while other rouleurs who could shine over the distance include Alex Dowsett (who starts at 13.05), Tour of Qatar stage winner Michael Hepburn (13.13), Adriano Malori (14.15), Luke Durbridge (14.36) and the on-form Jean-Christophe Peraud (15.49), who is chasing a podium place.

Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 7 Time trial