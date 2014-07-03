Tinkoff-Saxo unveils new kit ahead of Tour de France

Image 1 of 7 Alberto Contador shows of the new Tinkoff Saxo kit (Image credit: Alberto Contador) Image 2 of 7 The Tinkoff Saxo team and owner Oleg Tinkov (Image credit: Alberto Contador) Image 3 of 7 Domestique duties made easier by a bottle pack (Image credit: Alberto Contador) Image 4 of 7 The Tinkoff-Saxo team looks a little lost in Leeds (Image credit: Alberto Contador) Image 5 of 7 The new Tinkoff Saxo kit has a more neon yellow, easily distinguished from the Tour's leader's jersey (Image credit: Alberto Contador) Image 6 of 7 The new Tinkoff Saxo kit modeled by Oleg Tinkov and the team (Image credit: Alberto Contador) Image 7 of 7 Oleg Tinkov leads the Tinkoff-Saxo riders out on their training run (Image credit: Alberto Contador)

The Tinkoff-Saxo team unveiled a new look just two days ahead of the Tour de France, swapping the more muted yellow with a fluorescent shade that will distinguish themselves from the maillot jaune of the race leader.

After arriving in Leeds in the private jet of team owner Oleg Tinkov, overall contender Alberto Contador and his fellow Tour de France teammates were joined by the Russian oligarch on their training ride.

The team's official press conference takes place this afternoon.

Contador is one of the race favourites, along with defending champion Chris Froome. In stage races this season, Contador has not finished lower than second place - winning Tirreno-Adriatico and the Vuelta a País Vasco.