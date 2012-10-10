Time trial to Mont-Saint-Michel in Tour de France 2013?

Image 1 of 6 2012 Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins (Sky) with the winner's trophy. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 6 Yellow jersey holder Bradley Wiggins (Sky) won the stage 9 time trial in Besançon and extended his general classification lead. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 6 Defending Tour de France champion Cadel Evans (BMC) finished sixth on the day. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 6 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) conceded some ground to Alberto Contador and Chris Froome. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 6 Bradley Wiggins hugs teammate Chris Froome after their successful stage 7 in the Tour de France (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 6 of 6 Four-time world time trial champion Fabian Cancellara en route to a third place finish in the 41.5km time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

With the official unveiling of the 2013 Tour de France still weeks away speculation mounts as to the route details with a time trial to Mont Saint Michael now predicted in the second week of the race. French media claims to have details on portions of the course, which is scheduled to be officially presented on October 24 in Paris.

The race will start June 29 on the island of Corsica, with three stages there, to be followed by a team time trial in Nice. It is then predicted that the race will enter the Pyrenees, before hitting western France.

According to ouest-france.fr, the first rest day will be Monday, July 8, in Loire-Atlantique. On the next day, the stage will possibly start in Saint-Nazaire and run to Saint-Malo. Wednesday, July 10, will then see the race's first individual time trial, from Avranches to Mont-Saint-Michael.

The race will then leave the region in a stage from Fougeres to Tours.

Mont-Saint-Michel is a small island, less than 1 square kilometer, off of the northwest coast of France. It is connected to the mainland, about 1 kilometer away, by a causeway which is not affected by the tidal waters.

The third week of the race is said to include Mont Ventoux and two climbs of L'Alpe d'Huez, possibly on the final stage.