Tim Merlier prepares for big-name Giro d'Italia sprint showdown

By Stephen Farrand
published

‘I was up there in the spring and now I want to be up there in Giro’ says Soudal Quick-Step sprinter

Belgium's Tim Merlier (C) of Soudal Quick-Step celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 1 of the 6th UAE Tour 2024, from Al Dhafra Walk to Liwa, on February 19, 2024. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) wins at the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tim Merlier is hoping to continue his run of 2024 sprint success at the Giro d’Italia, with the Belgian heading to altitude with his family soon after the cobbled classics to try to find a boost for the expected six or seven sprint opportunities during the Corsa Rosa. 

Merlier will lead Soudal Quick-Step in Italy, alongside Julian Alaphilippe and Mauri Vansevenant, with the USA’s Luke Lamperti also part of the Belgian team after his impressive season debut and Classics campaign.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.