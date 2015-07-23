Tiffany Cromwell video diary: Episode 5 from California

Image 1 of 4 Tiffany Cromwell gets out of the saddle (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 2 of 4 Tiffany Cromwell (Velocio-SRAM) (Image credit: Sean Robinson) Image 3 of 4 Tiffany Cromwell (Velocio-SRAM) stretches out the field (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 4 of 4 Tiffany Cromwell put on some pressure on a long climb (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Tiffany Cromwell returns with her fifth video diary series for Cyclingnews, behind the scenes with Velocio-SRAM at the Tour of California Women's Race in May.

On a break following her spring campaign at the time, Cromwell flew to Lake Tahoe to support her teammates and enjoy a few rides along the way. The Australian also caught up with SRAM's Alex Wassmann, road sports marketing, about the expectations for the first instalment of the women's race. The opening stage was nearly cancelled due to a winter storm, as the men's edition had been in 2010.

Cromwell is currently taking a break after last racing at the Giro Rosa. The 26-year-old finished several stages in the top ten, with third on the first stage. The Velocio-SRAM rider will continue to check in for the remainder of her 2015 season.



