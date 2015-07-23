Tiffany Cromwell video diary: Episode 5 from California
Adventures in America
Tiffany Cromwell returns with her fifth video diary series for Cyclingnews, behind the scenes with Velocio-SRAM at the Tour of California Women's Race in May.
On a break following her spring campaign at the time, Cromwell flew to Lake Tahoe to support her teammates and enjoy a few rides along the way. The Australian also caught up with SRAM's Alex Wassmann, road sports marketing, about the expectations for the first instalment of the women's race. The opening stage was nearly cancelled due to a winter storm, as the men's edition had been in 2010.
Cromwell is currently taking a break after last racing at the Giro Rosa. The 26-year-old finished several stages in the top ten, with third on the first stage. The Velocio-SRAM rider will continue to check in for the remainder of her 2015 season.
