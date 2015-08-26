Tiffany Cromwell video diary: Episode 6 from Rio

Image 1 of 5 Tiffany Cromwell gets out of the saddle (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 2 of 5 Tiffany Cromwell (Velocio-SRAM) stretches out the field (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 3 of 5 Tiffany Cromwell and Christine Majerus stay at the front (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 5 The lead in the sprint competition passed to Tiffany Cromwell (Orica - AIS) because of her race-long break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 5 of 5 Tiffany Cromwell (Velocio-SRAM) (Image credit: Sean Robinson)

In the sixth instalment of her video diary for Cyclingnews, Tiffany Cromwell travels to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to preview the 2016 Summer Olympic parcours for the time trial and road-racing event.

While enjoying the sun and iconic beaches of the area, Cromwell tested the course and hopped a ride with the Australian men's team during their test event ahead of next year.

“We’ve had the chance to ride the Olympic course and seen the men’s test event and got some incredible information,” Cromwell said. “I’m excited to hopefully coming back next year and be racing for Australia.”

The 130.3km women’s road race next summer will start and finish in Copacabana, a day after the men on Sunday, August 7. The 29.8km time trial falls on August 10, at Praça Time Maia at Pedra and includes a 1.2km hill climb.

