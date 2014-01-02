Tiernan-Locke removed from Sky website

Image 1 of 3 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Sky Procycling) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 3 Race leader Jonathan Tiernan Locke goes to sign in (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 3 of 3 The top three of Tour of Britain - left to right, Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp), Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura Racing), Damiano Caruso (Liquigas Cannondale) (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Team Sky have continued to distance themselves from Jonathan Tiernan-Locke, after he was removed from the team's website today.

Cyclingnews spoke to the team who said that it is "in line with the policy" of removing him from all team activities, while he's suspended and that nothing further has happened in his case. The page was taken down as part of site development, which included updating the team roster.

The 29-year-old was dropped from the racing programme in September when it was revealed that he had anomalies in his blood passport and he remains unable to train with the British squad. Tiernan-Locke has remained quiet on the subject and the UCI opened up a case against him in December stating that, “the analysis of the biological passport of Mr Jonathan Tiernan-Locke by the Experts Panel has demonstrated an anti-doping rule violation.” No date has been confirmed for the hearing.