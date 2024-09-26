Ticking off 10,000km as Lachlan Morton’s lap of Australia hits the Nullarbor

By
published

Even with headwinds the 400km plus days are becoming normal and records look set to topple

Lachlan Morton (Ef Education-EasyPost) on day 9 of his lap of Australia
Lachlan Morton (EF Education-EasyPost) back on day 9 of his lap of Australia (Image credit: Karter Machen / EF Education-EasyPost)

Headwinds may have been making the riding hard going for Lachlan Morton in recent days but he has still kept the 400km plus daily average rolling, pushing past the 10,000km mark in his around Australia record attempt on early Thursday afternoon and venturing onto the long exposed road of the Nullarbor Plain.

The average per day may have dropped a little since the EF Education-EasyPost rider charged through the halfway mark in the north of Western Australia – then it was 476km and now it is 466km – though Morton is still well ahead of target as day 22 of his lap of Australia unfolds. The plan was to try and finish the circumnavigation in 35 days, allowing a margin of around two days to the existing record, but if this pace continues he will ride the 14,201km back to Port Macquarie within an even faster 31 days.

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.