The lap of Australia – Lachlan Morton to start 14,200km record chase on September 5

By
published

EF Education-EasyPost rider to set off from Port Macquarie in New South Wales, targets 35 day circumnavigation of Australia

Lachlan Morton (EF Education-EasyPost) riding at the front of Unbound Gravel 200, 2024
Lachlan Morton (EF Education-EasyPost) at Unbound gravel, where his winning effort was 322km long, around 80km short of the daily distance target for the lap of Australia (Image credit: Life Time/Dan Hughes)

Lachlan Morton's winning effort at Unbound Gravel was around 320km long but his next big challenge, chasing the record for the fastest time around Australia, means he'll have to ride even further every single day for more than a month.

On Thursday the EF Education-Easypost rider plans to set out from his home town of Port Macquarie and ride around 400 kilometres each day so he can complete the 14,200 kilometres journey around Australia in about 35 days. The current cycling record – set in 2011 by Queenslander Dave Alley – is 37 days, 20 hours and 45 minutes for a distance of 14,251km.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.