Tickets to watch Wiggins’ Hour Record attempt sell out in seven minutes

Tickets to watch Bradley Wiggins’ Hour Record attempt at the Lee Valley VeloPark, London’s Olympic Velodrome, on June 7 went on sale on Friday morning and reportedly sold out with in seven minutes according to a report on Sky Sports.

The velodrome holds a capacity of roughly 6,000 spectators but many fans were left disappointed when they weren’t able to purchase a ticket on the Sky Tickets website. The highest priced tickets were reported to have cost €49. Some of those who missed out on tickets shared their disappointment via social media.

Wiggins, a former Tour de France winner and the current world champion in the individual time trial, will attempt to break the Hour Record of 52.491 kilometres set by Australia’s Rohan Dennis (BMC) in February at the Velodrome Suisse, Grenchen.

He will be the fifth male rider this year to make the attempt after Jack Bobridge, Thomas Dekker and Gustav Larrson were unsuccessful. Wiggins’ compatriot Alex Dowsett (Movistar) broke his collarbone in February and has rescheduled his attempt for May 2 in Manchester.

Wiggins raced in his last event with Team Sky at the recent Paris-Roubaix and will now turn his attention to training for the Hour Record and competing in road events with his new WIGGINS Continental team. He is expected to make is debut in his new team colours at the Tour de Yorkshire stage race (May 1-3).

"I've dreamt about the Hour Record since I was a boy. Anyone can have a crack at it and measure themselves against the best in the world. We've seen cycling grow in popularity over the last few years and I want WIGGINS to inspire a new generation of cyclists," Wiggins said at the announcement of his Continental team in February.