Tibco-SVB unite in California for pre-season training camp - Gallery

Upon returning from a successful season-opener in Australia, the American outfit Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank united at a training camp from February 13-26 at their headquarters in California, where they also held an official team presentation.

This year's team roster features 14 riders, including returning riders Lauren Stephens, after she spent a year with Cylance, and Megan Guarnier, who intended to retire after a successful career with Boels-Dolmans but decided to return to Tibco-SVB in a mentorship role.

The 2019 oster also includes Lex Albrecht, Nicole Bruderer, Brodie Chapman, Alice Cobb, Ingrid Drexel, Alison Jackson, Nina Kessler, Sharlotte Lucas, Shannon Malseed, Emily Newsom, Rozanne Slik and Kendall Ryan. The team have also hired former pro Rachel Heal as the head director for the 2019 season.

Tibco-SVB are ranked 11th in the UCI World Ranking, whereby the top 15 teams receive automatic invitations to compete in events on the Women's WorldTour calendar. Having the team compete at the sport's highest level has always been a priority for team owner Linda Jackson, who intends to continue her team's success on the Women's WorldTour while also helping to prepare her riders for national team selections to the 2020 Olympic Games.

The first part of the camp was held at Menlo Park near the team's headquarters in Pescadero. Jackson outlined some of the main camp activities, outside of team riding.

"The major portion of our time in Norcal is always spent with our partners," Jackson told Cyclingnews. "On February 14 the team spent the day with TIBCO Software Inc at their Palo Alto headquarters, meeting TIBCO employees and doing some video work with TIBCO. On February 15, several of the team members went up to Silicon Valley Bank's San Francisco office to take part in a diversity/inclusion panel with employees, followed by a spin session, and then a Best Buddies Happy Hour event.

"Best Buddies is an international organization that creates opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Best Buddies is one of SVB's major community efforts and one that the team has been supporting for the past twelve years." she said, noting that the team would participate in the Best Buddies Hearst Castle on September 7.

On February 16, the team held an official presentation at the iTalico restaurant in Palo Alto. The restaurant is owned by two Italian brothers; Maico and Franco Campilongo, who are avid cyclists. The event was followed by trips to clothing partner, Voler Apparel, and to tire partner, Maxxis, where the women tested the new Maxxis High Road tire in all kinds of weather conditions, mostly rain.

The team spent several days training in the Pismo Beach area before heading down to Carpinteria on February 20, where they stayed for the remainder of the camp to train and preview sections of the Tour of California Women's Race held from May 16-18.

