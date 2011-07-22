MPCC riders are all clean, Legeay says
Europcar missed an internal test in June because they had a UCI test the same day
At the start of the Tour de France stage to Alpe d’Huez there were 49 riders from teams part of the "Mouvement Pour un Cyclisme Crédible" (MPCC) and their President, Roger Legeay, has told Cyclingnews that all of them completed an 'anti-doping' test that showed "no abnormal results".
Related Articles
The MPCC covers seven teams: AG2R-La Mondiale, Cofidis, Europcar, Francaise des Jeux, Garmin-Cervélo and two squads which are not in this year's Tour de France, Skil-Shimano and Bretagne-Schuller.
“Our independent expert [Armand Mégret, also the doctor of French Cycling Federation, Ed.] supervised the controls. There are no abnormal results.”
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy