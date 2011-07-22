MPCC riders are all clean, Legeay says

The Europcar team protected Voeckler all day (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

At the start of the Tour de France stage to Alpe d’Huez there were 49 riders from teams part of the "Mouvement Pour un Cyclisme Crédible" (MPCC) and their President, Roger Legeay, has told Cyclingnews that all of them completed an 'anti-doping' test that showed "no abnormal results".

The MPCC covers seven teams: AG2R-La Mondiale, Cofidis, Europcar, Francaise des Jeux, Garmin-Cervélo and two squads which are not in this year's Tour de France, Skil-Shimano and Bretagne-Schuller.





“Our independent expert [Armand Mégret, also the doctor of French Cycling Federation, Ed.] supervised the controls. There are no abnormal results.”



