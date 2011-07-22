Trending

MPCC riders are all clean, Legeay says

Europcar missed an internal test in June because they had a UCI test the same day

The Europcar team protected Voeckler all day

The Europcar team protected Voeckler all day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

At the start of the Tour de France stage to Alpe d’Huez there were 49 riders from teams part of the "Mouvement Pour un Cyclisme Crédible" (MPCC) and their President, Roger Legeay, has told Cyclingnews that all of them completed an 'anti-doping' test that showed "no abnormal results".

Related Articles

MPCC teams confirm no corticoid use

MPCC calls for teams to be punished in doping cases

The MPCC covers seven teams: AG2R-La Mondiale, Cofidis, Europcar, Francaise des Jeux, Garmin-Cervélo and two squads which are not in this year's Tour de France, Skil-Shimano and Bretagne-Schuller.

“Our independent expert [Armand Mégret, also the doctor of French Cycling Federation, Ed.] supervised the controls. There are no abnormal results.”

 