Thomas to lead strong Team Sky in Revolution

Geraint Thomas will lead Team Sky at the next Revolution track event in Manchester later this month. He will be joined by Sky teammates Ben Swift and Pete Kennaugh for the endurance events at the Revolution 30 on November 20.

"I'm looking forward to getting on the track and racing as Team Sky at Revolution," Thomas said. "It's great that the event has evolved and I think the team idea is good. It will change the way we approach the racing so we'll all be focused on keeping Sky at the top of the table."

The British ProTour team leads the championships after Sir Chris Hoy dominated the sprints at the opening round on October 23. The next Revolution will focus on endurance events.

The endurance events will feature a host of the world's top six-day riders, including Michael Mørkøv, Alex Rasmussen, Franco Marvulli, Leif Lampater, Christian Grassmann and Sebastian Donadio.

"There are some great European guys coming over for the occasion but I'm just going to enjoy it," Thomas said. "Revolution will be a good way for me to get back in the track mindset against some top riders. I'm already thinking ahead to the World Cup in February and this will help me figure out where my form is now, and where it needs to be."

Thomas, 24, won the British national road race title this year. Riding his second career Tour de France in 2010, he finished second on the third stage, and wore the white jersey for best young rider for four stages. He has won multiple word titles on the track and won the gold medal for team pursuit at the 2008 Olympics.

