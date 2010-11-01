Rasmussen and Mørkøv top the bill at Revolution Championship

Image 1 of 3 Alex Rasmussen and Michael Mørkøv took home the World Cup in the Madison. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 2 of 3 Alex Rasmussen (Denmark) approaches the line (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 3 of 3 Rasmussen and Morkov work well together to ensure they stay on top of the standings. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Danish track riders Alex Rasmussen and Michael Mørkøv will be the star attractions at the next round of the Revolution Championship at the Manchester Velodrome on November 20. The Saxo Bank pair tops the bill at the Revolution 30, where they will be joined by a host of names from the six-day circuit, including Franco Marvulli, Leif Lampater, Christian Grassman and Sebastian Donadio.

Rasmussen is the reigning scratch race world champion, while in 2009 he also captured the rainbow jersey in the Madison when partnered with his fellow countryman Mørkøv. The duo also has a strong partnership in six day racing, while both men have demonstrated their burgeoning pedigree on the road in 2010 as part of Bjarne Riis’ Saxo Bank squad. Mørkøv was third in the Danish time trial championship, while Rasmussen took two stages at the Four Days of Dunkirk.

"The endurance field at the next Revolution will be one of the strongest we've had at an event," said event director James Pope. "Morkov and Rasmussen are a class act, so we're expecting them to make an immediate impact on the Championship. With such an exciting and attacking field of international riders, joined with the calibre of British riders, Revolution 30 is set to be a display of endurance brilliance."

As well as facing stiff competition from some of the biggest names of six day racing, the Danish pair will also have to withstand the motivated challenge of a number of British riders at the event. Junior Madison world champions Simon Yates and Dan McLay will have the opportunity to compete against the best on the boards in Manchester, while riders of the class of Rob Hayles and Alex Dowsett will also feature.

The eighth Revolution series got underway on October 23, and there will be two more meetings to come after November 20’s event, on December 11 and January 15.