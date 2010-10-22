Revolution series kicks off this weekend

Sir Chris Hoy close up (Image credit: British Cycling)

The popular UK track series Revolution will kick off its eighth season this Saturday, 23 October, in Manchester with the first of four meets.

The opening night is shaping up to be a battle between England and Scotland, with the two countries' best sprinters going head-to-head in the team sprint. Scotland's Sir Chris Hoy, Ross Edgar and Chris Pritchard will race against England's Jason Kenny, David Daniell and Matt Crampton, giving fans a chance to see what might have been had the two teams decided to race at the recent Commonwealth Games.

David Daniell, who came second in the keirin at the Commonwealth Games, said: "I'm still buzzing after winning silver and I'm feeling really good going into the Revolution event. The England versus Scotland race is bound to be hotly contested with a line-up like that and should be a great one for the crowd to watch. I just hope they'll be cheering for England."

Sir Chris Hoy will be using the race to fine-tune his form for the European Championships in November. "The first event will play a part in the build up to the European Championships so I'm looking forward to racing in front of the Revolution crowds once again," he said.

The sprinters will also race for their sponsored teams in other events. Team Sky, Rapha-Condor-Sharp, Motorpoint-Marshsalls Pasta and Max Gear will all be represented, with riders such as Ed Clancy, Steven Burke, Chris Newton and Dean Downing.

The Revolution season 8 will continue with events on 20 November, 11 December and 15 January, all at the Manchester velodrome.