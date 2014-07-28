Thomas to continue with Team Sky for two more years

Image 1 of 4 A happy Geraint Thomas (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Geraint Thomas made it a Team Sky one-two (Image credit: John Pierce PhotoSport International) Image 3 of 4 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Paris-Nice race leader Geraint Thomas (Sky) (Image credit: AFP)

Team Sky is trying to move on from its disappointing Tour de France and look to the future. The British team took a first step today by announcing that Geraint Thomas has re-signed with the team through 2016.

Thomas, who has been with the team since its inception in 2010, is one of eight British riders on the squad. He has ridden the Tour de France during four of his five years with the British team. This year he finished 22nd overall, as the second best Team Sky rider, behind Mikel Nieve but one place ahead of Richie Porte.

"I'm really happy to be staying with Team Sky for another two years," Thomas said in the team press release announcing the news. "I've been here since the start and I firmly believe it is the best place for me to fulfill my potential as a bike rider."

"I feel very supported here and I'm excited about what the future holds. I'll look forward to challenging myself both on and off the bike and striving to become the very best at what I do."

Team manager Dave Brailsford noted that, "On-and-off the bike Geraint is an influential member of Team Sky. Not only is he a strong character but he's one of a handful of world class riders that can do it all, whether that's on the climbs, flat, cobbles or time trials, which proves what a valuable member of the team he is."

"Over the last three weeks of the Tour de France Geraint has again underlined his qualities and has shown that he's an exceptional rider with an exciting future. He's a great guy, a good leader and we're delighted that he'll be a key part of the team going forward."

Team Sky is set to announce several other signings in the weeks to come, with nine places on its roster expected to be renewed or changed for the 2015 season. 2012 Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins has still to confirm if he will stay with Team Sky, while possible new signings include Lars Boom of Belkin for the spring Classics.